Roy Keane bemoans Man United’s ‘PR’ machine for their positive briefings

Roy Keane has complained about Manchester United’s summer briefings crediting the players for training well.

Prior to Erik ten Hag’s first league game as the United boss, Keane pleaded with the manager to ensure that the culture at the club changed under his tutelage.

Keane had a look of bewilderment etched across his face as he referred to the ‘noises’ coming from the club this summer about the players training hard and on time.

The former Manchester United captain said: “There are noises coming out about the preparation, a lot of PR from United about how the players have embraced him (Ten Hag), they train on time, they train well. Praise the Lord!

‘That’s what you should do. You have to work hard. Your talent can take you this far. That is his biggest challenge: changing the culture at Manchester United.’

Meanwhile, Keane went on to talk about other elements of Ten Hag’s role at United, including recruiting where he said ‘you hope’ he has the ‘power’ with those above him to make the big decisions about who comes in and out.

He said, ‘You were talking about the recruitment there, you hope he has that power with the people above him. Obviously there have been changes with the chief executive, you will hope that will be quite easy.

“But there have certainly been problems with the previous manager getting the players they want. It’s a big part of the game.’

Keane added that he does not “doubt” Ten Hag’s qualities as a coach, but that you need the “power in depth” to compete “that United do not have”.

The Irishman then went into more detail about the culture that needs to change, noting how often Ten Hag himself had mentioned that fact in interviews.

“He has also mentioned in a number of interviews the culture of the club that needs to change. We saw in too many games last year that players weren’t working hard enough, not running, not sprinting.

“He needs to change that mentality because United have a lot of talented players.”