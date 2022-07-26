Roy Keane backs ‘top quality’ Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to turn things around after pre-season

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has backed Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to negotiate the remainder of the club’s pre-season tour of the US.

Keane believes Tuchel’s quality will be enough to help Chelsea improve for their Premier League opener against Everton, and he thinks the German will be able to sign Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Blues’ tour has been largely inconsistent. After beating Mexican club Club America 2-1, they lost on penalties to MLS franchise Charlotte FC before facing an embarrassing 4-0 thump from Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Roy Keane has backed Thomas Tuchel to turn things around for Chelsea

Keane told Sky Bet: “There has clearly been a lot of uncertainty about the club over the past few months, which has now clearly been resolved with the arrival of the new owner.

Keane’s comments come after the Blues struggled at times in the preseason

“I’m pretty sure he’ll be able to bring in some players again. He is a top quality manager, he has dealt with many problems in recent months.

“In the end it was a disappointing end to the season for them. But he is a top quality manager and I think the owners will support him. I’d be surprised if he isn’t here for Christmas.’

Despite a less than impressive pre-season campaign, the Blues have been able to bolster their ranks with the signings of Sterling and Koulibaly, but have found their efforts have at times been thwarted by Barcelona.

The club appeared to be in pole position to sign Raphinha before the Catalan giants shot them at the post, and it looks like they will do so again for Jules Kunde.

In a dramatic turn of events, Barca appear to have hijacked the transfer and are at the front of the line for the Frenchman’s signature, and are ready to match the money Chelsea are offering.

The Blues can miss out on Sevilla defender Jules Koude at Barcelona in the long term

Kounde has emerged as a priority target for both sides, and with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leaving the club this summer, he could be the decisive piece of the puzzle if Tuchel is to compete for the Premier League title.

The Blues have not won a league title in five seasons and recently Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have transformed the division into more of a two-horse race between Liverpool and Manchester City.

But the Irish midfielder is confident that Tuchel is the man to lead Chelsea for the foreseeable future, giving his backing to the German manager to boost his growing West London prize money, with the UEFA Supercup and Club World Cup in 2021 -22.