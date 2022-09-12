Roxy Music could take the Glastonbury 2023 legends slot – dashing rumours of a Spice Girls return

<!–

Roxy Music is rumored to be heading to Glastonbury next year at the iconic Pyramid Stage legends slot.

Bryan Ferry and co reunited this month for a 50th anniversary tour, sparking speculation that they will be back at legendary music festival Worthy Farm in an even bigger way.

But it could dash hopes that the Spice Girls will get a chance to win on Sunday, after rumors circulated earlier this year that the former all-girl band was in talks to reunite and take it on.

Return: Roxy Music could be gearing up to take to the Glastonbury 2023 stage in the legends slot – (frontman Bryan Ferry pictured in March 2020)

Rock band Roxy Music was founded in 1970 by singer Bryan Ferry and bass guitarist Graham Simpson.

Each year, a master of music returns to the Glastonbury stage for the coveted Legends Slot, where he performs on the main stage alongside other headliners.

And since predictions have already been made, the official eFestivals Twitter page tweeted: “I hear Roxy Music will be doing the Legends Slot at Glastonbury next year.

“Like all rumours, it could be wrong, but I don’t think so,” the report concluded.

Not looking good: It could have dashed hopes of the Spice Girls’ return to the Worthy Farm festival (pictured in 1996) rumors

Performer: Rock band Roxy Music was founded in 1970 by vocalist Bryan Ferry and bass guitarist Graham Simpson (Bryan performed in 2020)

Citing a “very reliable source,” the eFestivals forum also shared that the band looked like frontrunners for the slot.

Bryan, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson of Roxy Horner have all reunited this year for their 50th anniversary tour – to North America and the UK.

And since they could conquer Glastonbury, they would follow in the footsteps of superstars like Kylie Minogue, Lionel Richie, Dolly Parton and Tom Jones – all of whom have taken the legends slot.

Rumors: The official eFestivals Twitter page tweeted: ‘I hear Roxy Music will be doing the Legends Slot at Glastonbury next year

‘Great booking’: And fans seemed excited about the signing when they took to Twitter

But Spice Girls fans might be disappointed with the news, after Mel C strongly hinted that the Tell Me What You Want hitmakers would return in full.

While chatting with BBC Breakfast at this year’s festival, Sporty Spice described playing Glastonbury as a five piece piece as ‘the dream’.

‘It’s the dream, the absolute dream, we’d love to do it. The girls and I, we talked about it, it’s the biggest stage in the world, we have the best festival in the world here…” she explained.

Iconic: The band, which broke up in 2000 before briefly reuniting in 2007, got back together in 2019 for a tour – but for the first time they were a four piece

The band, who broke up in 2000 before briefly reuniting in 2007, got back together in 2019 for a tour – but for the first time they were a quartet.

Consisting of Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham – fashion designer Victoria chose not to return for the reunion.

But when she said she had a ‘good feeling’ that Posh Spice Victoria would be the legend’s place, Mel C continued to tell the BBC: ‘I have a good feeling [she would]’.