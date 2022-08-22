Roxy Jacenko wears an outrageously expensive ‘vandalised’ Balenciaga jacket

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is known for her high-end taste and penchant for expensive designer clothes and accessories.

And on Sunday, Roxy Jacenko dressed to impress in a stylish Balenciaga jacket as she explored western Sydney.

The 42-year-old showed off her $2,546 “vandalized” denim jacket while visiting Auburn Botanic Gardens.

Roxy Jacenko wore an insanely expensive ‘vandalized’ Balenciaga jacket as she explored western Sydney on Sunday

In the photo shared on Instagram, Roxy turned her back to reveal the spray paint logo as she posed by the blossom trees.

“Invite me to a garden show and I’ll be there,” she captioned the post.

It comes after Roxy recently showed off her ultra-rare crocodile-skin Birkin bag when she attended the Barry Hall V Sonny Bill Williams boxing match, which was screened exclusively on Stanin Sydney.

Roxy is known for her high-end taste and penchant for expensive designer clothes and accessories

She made sure her designer handbag, which sells for $172,000, was the main focus as she turned up a storm on the red carpet.

Roxy also looked stylish in black trousers, a matching colored sweater and a Balenciaga denim jacket at the event.

She paired her look with a pair of black Amina Muaddi strappy heels.

Roxy recently showed off her extremely rare Birkin crocodile leather bag when she attended the Barry Hall V Sonny Bill Williams boxing match, which was screened exclusively at Stan, in Sydney.

Roxy’s handbag collection also includes Hermès Mini Kelly bags—one in pink and another in black—which cost about $11,800 each.

The PR guru’s Birkin handbag collection alone is valued at a whopping $1 million.

She previously gave a tour of her $6.5 million home on her short-lived reality show I Am… Roxy! back in 2019.