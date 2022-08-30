Roxy Jacenko splashes out on ANOTHER Hermès Birkin

<!–

Roxy Jacenko loves her Hermès Birkin handbags.

The Sydney businesswoman expanded her collection again on Tuesday and unpacked a new ‘midnight blue’ version of the expensive bag.

Roxy took to Instagram to share an unboxing of her latest luxury purchase, writing, “It’s a very good day. A work of art has arrived.’

Roxy Jacenko (pictured) splattered on ANOTHER Hermès Birkin on Tuesday, just days after her last purchase

It comes just days after Roxy debuted a Hermès HAC Birkin 50 ‘Endless Road’ Limited edition handbag on Instagram.

The expensive accessory features a front design meant to mimic the California landscape and retails for a whopping $52,000.

In 2020, the businesswoman shared a glimpse of her collection in her $6.6 million mansion in Sydney.

Roxy has at least three Birkins in the size 35 cm – considered the most popular bag in the world among fashion collectors.

The mother of two also showed off a 25cm Togo design in black, which retails for $24,000.

The PR Queen excitedly showed off her $52,000 Hermès HAC Birkin 50 ‘Endless Road’ Limited Edition handbag ahead of her new purchase

Two of the Mini Kelly in pink and black are on the bottom shelves of her walk-in closet, priced around $11,845.

Roxy’s closet is also home to the ultra-rare crocodile leather Birkin, which can sell for anywhere from $70,000 to $435,000.

In addition to Hermès, Roxy also has a range of designer bags from the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Dior and Fendi.

The PR queen already has a Hermes Birkin bag collection worth over a million dollars. She showed off one of the bags in her luxury car in May

In a photo shared on Instagram in 2020, Roxy showed off a pair of her 35cm Hermès Birkin bags (left), which were on sale for around $20,000 AUD

“It’s like work of art to me — it’s a sense of achievement,” she told viewers of her bags in her TV special I Am…Roxy.

‘People buy artwork for the wall, I buy handbags!’

The bestselling author added that she doesn’t have a standout favorite.

‘I don’t buy based on what I like. It’s more about what’s most salable in the long run, as I see my collection as an investment,” she said.