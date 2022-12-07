Roxy Jacenko ‘smashes’ her luxury Porsche before busting the tyre of daughter Pixie’s Mercedes-Benz

<!–

They say bad things come in threes, and there are already two for Roxy Jacenko after she caught her and her daughter’s luxury cars on Thursday.

Roxy, 42, took to Instagram to vent her frustrations after crashing her $250,000 Porsche and decided to use her 11-year-old daughter Pixie’s Mercedes-Benz to get her around all day.

But things took a turn for the worse when the left rear tire on Pixie’s $267,100 vehicle went flat.

When sharing a photo of the car on a tow truck, the Australian businesswoman and PR queen angrily wrote, “Happy f**king Thursday.”

“Smash my car so I’ll take @pixiecurtis’s car and then I’ll break her bond,” she added with a facepalm emoji.

“From now on I’ll walk, it’s cheaper.”

Roxy donated a new Mercedes-Benz GLS to her son Hunter and daughter Pixie last year. Pictured here with daughter Pixie

Last year, Roxy donated a new Mercedes-Benz GLS to her son Hunter and daughter Pixie.

The vehicle is valued between $147,100 for the base model and $267,100 for the top-end version.

Although the car was a gift from Mom, it would have cost Pixie a little over a month’s wages if she had bought it for herself.

The toddler may not be able to drive the car yet – with Roxy as driver for now – but she already has two successful product lines: Pixie’s Bows and Pixie’s Fidgets.

Pixie is expected to be able to retire at age 15 thanks to her thriving toy business.

Roxy helped her daughter launch two lucrative businesses — accessory line Pixie’s Bows and toy line Pixie’s Fidgets — that earned the pre-teen $200,000 in just one month.

With estimates that the child will earn $21 million over the next 10 years, Jacenko showed how many sales her daughter has made recently by posting a photo of the packed orders on Instagram on Monday.