Roxy Jacenko reveals she got her lip fillers ‘dissolved’ but opts for latest new injectable trend

Roxy Jacenko shows off her bold new look!

The founder of Sweaty Betty PR, 42, revealed on Friday that she had dumped her lip fillers, leaving them “fixed.”

In her Instagram Story, Roxy shared that she opts for a different procedure: the lip flip.

Lips dissolved. Now it’s about the lip flip,” she captioned a selfie.

“I think it’s an atmosphere.”

A lip flip is a procedure in which Botox is injected into parts of your upper lip. Unlike lip fillers, a lip flip defines the cupid’s bow and creates more shape, while the lip filler adds more volume and plumps the lips.

Lip flips also appear more natural than lip fillers.

In the photo, the entrepreneur had her hair pulled halfway out of her face to show off her new pout.

Roxy has been candid about the amount of cosmetic surgery she’s had and has previously said she doesn’t understand why people try to hide the work they’ve done, claiming there’s no shame in fixing something you don’t like about your appearance. .

“I think it’s well documented that I’ve done all sorts of things to my face and every other part of my body, I don’t think there’s anything I haven’t done. I’m happy to try it all,” she told 9Honey Style in 2018.

“I had a nose that came into the room before I did, so I fixed it. I was known at school as sultana t*ts, I’ve solved that now.’

The blonde previously told Daily Mail Australia that her boob job at age 24 was her first of many procedures, with one of her most notable in 2015 – her nose job.

And Roxy admitted these aren’t the only procedures she’s had: “I do Botox, and I always do my lips and I’m not afraid to say it.”

She also said she still “gets her lips done,” but has learned that “less is more.”

Roxy said the only things she’s avoided in her extensive list of procedures so far are butt implants. She admitted that she never understood the appeal of butt fillers.

“I’m very happy with a pancake a**,” she told the Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

“If you’re not happy with something, I’m all for changing it. But I don’t understand [the trend]. When my gym trainer Ben Lucas says to me, “Oh, this is good for the bum,” I say, “I don’t want one. I’m very happy with a pancake a**.’

Roxy’s new look comes days after she suggested she might be ready to take her career in a new direction.

The veteran businesswoman posted a glamorous photo to Instagram with dazzling diamond earrings, a sparkly necklace and not much else as she teased that she was about to join OnlyFans.

The Celebrity Apprentice star captioned the image, “My #OnlyFans account sorted,” alongside six smiling face emojis.

While Roxy’s post may have been a joke, her 263,000 followers quickly flooded her post with fire emojis.