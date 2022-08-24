Roxy Jacenko purchases an outrageous oversized Hermès Birkin that costs as much as a car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She already has a collection of Hermes Birkin bags worth over a million dollars.

And now Roxy Jacenko has added something else – the purchase of an oversized Birkin that costs as much as a car.

On Wednesday, the PR queen excitedly showed off her Hermès HAC Birkin 50 ‘Endless Road’ Limited edition handbag on Instagram.

Roxy Jacenko has bought an insanely large Hermès Birkin that costs as much as a car. On Wednesday, the PR queen excitedly showed off her $52,000 Hermès HAC Birkin 50 ‘Endless Road’ Limited edition handbag on Instagram.

The expensive accessory features a front design meant to mimic the California landscape and retails for a whopping $52,000.

The bag comes from the 2019 collection D.

In 2020, the businesswoman shared a glimpse of her collection in her $6.6 million mansion in Sydney.

As can be seen in one photo, Roxy has at least three 35cm Birkins – considered the most popular bag in the world among fashion collectors.

The mother of two also showed off a 25cm Togo design in black, which retails for $24,000.

The PR queen already has a Hermes Birkin bag collection worth over a million dollars. She showed off one of the bags in her luxury car in May

Two of the Mini Kelly in pink and black are on the bottom shelves of her walk-in closet, priced around $11,845.

Roxy’s closet is also home to the ultra-rare crocodile leather Birkin, which can sell for anywhere from $70,000 to $435,000.

In addition to Hermès, Roxy also has a range of designer bags from the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Dior and Fendi.

“It’s like work of art to me — it’s a sense of achievement,” she told viewers of her bags in her TV special I Am…Roxy.

Pride of place: In a photo shared on Instagram in 2020, Roxy showed off a pair of her 35cm Hermès Birkin bags (left), on sale for around $20,000 AUD

Mini Kelly: Two of the Mini Kelly in pink and black are on the bottom shelves of her walk-in closet, priced around $11,845

The luxury life: in addition to Hermès, Roxy also has a range of designer bags from the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Dior and Fendi

‘People buy artwork for the wall, I buy handbags!’

The bestselling author added that she doesn’t have a standout favorite.

‘I don’t buy based on what I like. It’s more about what’s most salable in the long run, as I see my collection as an investment,” she said.