Roxy Jacenko hits back after she was criticised for throwing daughter Pixie a $40K birthday party

Roxy Jacenko has shut down her haters after she was criticized for throwing her 11-year-old daughter Pixie a $40,000 birthday party over the weekend.

The Sydney PR queen, 42, celebrated Pixie’s big day by throwing a nightclub-themed bash complete with neon lights, a personal hairdresser, a DJ and a professional photographer for Pixie and her friends.

While online critics have labeled the affair a “grotesque display of indulgence,” Roxy says she’s learned not to care about what people think of her.

Roxy Jacenko, 42, (pictured) defended her 11-year-old daughter Pixie’s lavish $40,000 birthday party during an interview with Today on Monday

“It’s not for everyone, but I’m not worried about the noise,” she said during her interview about the resistance.

Roxy, who battled breast cancer in 2016, said she has learned to live her life to the fullest.

“I’ve had cancer, we’ve lived a life that’s been scrutinized a lot, so I want to make the most of my life because you don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow,” she said.

The Sydney PR queen celebrated Pixie’s big day (pictured) by throwing a nightclub themed bash complete with neon lights, a personal hairdresser, a DJ and a professional photographer for Pixie and her friends

The blonde also clarified that the party had a purpose – to celebrate Pixie’s birthday and celebrate the success of the pre-teen online toy business, which is reportedly worth $13 million.

Pixie launched its range of toys last year, initially selling fidget toys before expanding its range to include products such as puzzles, dolls and stationery for children.

“It’s a party, and no, I’m not calm, but it was a party because she did so well,” Roxy said.

The proud mother also claimed that the party ended up being a lucrative affair.

‘It was a PR activity, I’m sitting here’ [on the Today show] for that exact reason. And our clicks to [Pixie’s] website… went through the roof yesterday!’ she beamed.

Despite giving her daughter a life of luxury, Roxy says Pixie still knows the importance of giving back to the community.

Pixie’s birthday extravaganza was held at La Porte Space, with attendees receiving mocktails on arrival before being treated to a 360-degree photo booth, custom pizza bar and fireworks

‘We do a lot for the Children’s Hospital. We don’t like to shout it from the rooftops, but Pixie does,” she insisted.

“She’s donated so many toys… and the most important thing for him is yes, she knows that’s not the norm,” she added.

It comes after Pixie’s birthday party was criticized by critics on social media, with some arguing that Roxy should have donated the $40,000 to charity instead.

‘There are children who could use some help. Spend it on charity, helping other children. Is being relevant more important than kindness?’ one Facebook user responded.

“Give her a $20,000 party and donate to the homeless,” another suggested.

Pixie’s birthday extravaganza was held at La Porte Space, with attendees receiving mocktails on arrival before being treated to a 360-degree photo booth, custom pizza bar, and fireworks.

Pixie wore a glamorous designer dress from the Australian label ‘With Jean’ that evening.