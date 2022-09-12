Roxy Horner shows off her stunning figure in pink bikini as she packs on the PDA with Jack Whitehall

<!–

Roxy Horner shared some sizzling messages with fans on Sunday after enjoying a romantic trip to Crete with her boyfriend Jack Whitehall of two years.

The model, 31, stripped down in a tiny pink bikini and packed up on the PDA along with the comedian, 34, in the Greek islands.

One image shows the couple kissing by the pool while Jack puts his hands on her bottom.

‘The most magical week’: Roxy Horner showed off her gorgeous figure in a tiny pink bikini on Sunday, while packing on the PDA with boyfriend Jack Whitehall in Crete

“The most magical week,” Roxy captioned her post.

In one video, Roxy shows off her figure in her pink bikini, pulling on her panties and running her hands through her hair as she posed.

She also shared a photo of Jack eating some food as they enjoyed a lunch date by the sea.

Hot to trot: In one video, Roxy shows off her figure in her pink bikini, pulling her bum and running her hands through her hair as she posed

Beach babe: Roxy looked fabulous showing off a deep golden tan and with her long locks out and over her shoulders

Jack has also shared photos from their idyllic Greek getaway, including a photo of the couple posing in the reflection of the hotel room by the sea.

Going shirtless and playfully posing with his hands in the air, he jokingly wrote in the post: “It’s crazy to think that only one of us poses for pictures as a profession.”

“With these moves, I’m surprised I’m not picking up more swimwear campaigns.”

What a vacancy! She also shared a photo of Jack eating some food while enjoying lunch by the sea

He also shared another photo of the couple hiking on Spinalonga Island.

The couple have been dating for over two years and the couple lives with their dog Coco in Jack’s five-bed £17.5 million home in Notting Hill.

In May, it was announced that Jack’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three for a 10-year anniversary special, followed by a brand new spin-off series.

Celebrating a decade since the show first aired, the one-off 45-minute special will reunite Alfie (Whitehall) with former students as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic career day.

Vacation mode: Jack has also shared photos from their idyllic Greek getaway, including a photo of the couple posing in the reflection of the hotel room by the sea

Meanwhile, in March, Roxy praised Jack for being her “rock rock” amid her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful. He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re great,” she said The sun.

The blonde beauty explained to the publication how her symptoms worsened during the pandemic, forcing her to seek medical advice.

‘For a long time I felt extremely tired and exhausted, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was exhausting, I felt like I was dying. I drank four to eight liters of water a day,” she recalls.

Despite “knowing there was something really wrong” with her body and visiting the doctors numerous times, Roxy was not tested for diabetes because she did not meet the criteria.

The model went to the emergency room in desperation, where she was eventually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, causing a person’s blood sugar to rise too high.