Roxy Horner shares that an electronic device helped to save her life as she details life-threatening

Roxy Horner shared that an electronic device helped save her life this week, alerting family and friends when she developed a life-threatening diabetic hypo.

The model and actress, who is in a relationship with comedian Jack Whitehall, revealed that she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2021.

And of a recent scare, the 31-year-old explained that she was “beyond thankful” for the device, as her family and friends came to help with the “terrifying” scare.

Roxy wears an electronic device that monitors her blood glucose level and sends a message and alarm to her and other phones when it’s dangerously low.

She shared a screenshot of the Dexcom, a diabetes management app, on her Instagram Stories, with the app appearing to save her during the medical emergency.

She wrote of the shot: ‘I still find it frightening when I just have a hypo because I can go unconscious and I’m still learning that when I’m sick it’s different and harder to handle.

“I’m more than grateful to have @dexcomuk who warned my people,” she added.

What is type 1 diabetes? Type 1 diabetes causes the level of glucose (sugar) in your blood to become too high. It happens when your body can’t produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which controls blood glucose. You need daily insulin injections to control your blood glucose levels. Controlling type 1 diabetes can take some getting used to, but you can still do all the things you love. This guide is here to help you. Type 1 diabetes is not linked to age or being overweight – these things are linked to type 2 diabetes. Source: NHS

She later shared a relaxing photo with friends and family, explaining, “So for the past week my diabetes has been super hard to control because I wasn’t feeling well.

“All I can say is thank goodness @dexcomuk warned my friends and family.”

A hypo, also called hypoglycemia, is low blood sugar and occurs when blood sugar (glucose) gets too low.

People who struggle with diabetes need daily insulin injections to control your blood glucose levels.

Low blood sugar can be dangerous and cause brain death if not treated promptly.

Roxy has previously spoken openly about struggling with diabetes, who was diagnosed in May 2021 after having low energy, ‘terrible’ memory and ongoing illness.

Earlier this year, she admitted that she struggled with the condition as she struggled to cope with her glucose levels.

She told her 199,000 Instagram followers, explaining, “I’ve had a really hard time controlling my glucose levels for the past few weeks, they’re yo-yoing for no reason.

“I throw up when I go too high and I’ve had a few too many hypos to my liking lately.

Roxy, who was diagnosed a month before her 30th birthday, also previously praised her comedian boyfriend Jack for his support.

The couple have been together for two years and live together in Notting Hill – with Jack by her side when the model was diagnosed.

She told The Sun earlier this year, “Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful.

“He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. were great.”