WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos

Entertainment
By Merry
Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos 12
1663756166 203 Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she
Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos 13
1663756168 719 Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she
Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos 14
1663756169 485 Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she
Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos 15

Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she poses NUDE during bikini photoshoot in Mykonos

By Brenda Dennehy and Bethan Edwards for Mailonline

Published: 11:20, 21 Sep 2022 | Updated: 11:23, 21 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

She regularly stands out with her edgy fashion sense and striking ensembles.

And Roxy Horner left almost nothing to the imagination when she posted a snappy nude photo to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old model made hearts beat faster by the photo when she carefully concealed her modesty while bathing in a pool during a bikini photo shoot on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Wow! Roxy Horner left almost nothing to the imagination when she posted a spicy nude photo to her Instagram on Tuesday during a photo shoot on the Greek island of Mykonos.
Wow! Roxy Horner left almost nothing to the imagination when she posted a spicy nude photo to her Instagram on Tuesday during a photo shoot on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Wow! Roxy Horner left almost nothing to the imagination when she posted a spicy nude photo to her Instagram on Tuesday during a photo shoot on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Roxy showed off her sensational figure in the sultry snap and wore her drenched blond locks swept away from her face.

Another photo showed the beauty arching her back while looking flawless in a black ruffled bikini.

Roxy also moved to the beach and took her best poses wearing a coral two-piece that showed off her incredibly toned physique.

Roxy has been dating comedian Jack Whitehall, 34, for over two years and the couple live together in Jack’s £17.5 million five-bed house in Notting Hill with their dog Coco.

Strike a pose: The 31-year-old model made hearts beat faster when she posed up a storm in a black ruffled bikini and lit up the sun during the shoot
Strike a pose: The 31-year-old model made hearts beat faster when she posed up a storm in a black ruffled bikini and lit up the sun during the shoot

Strike a pose: The 31-year-old model made hearts beat faster when she posed up a storm in a black ruffled bikini and lit up the sun during the shoot

In May, it was announced that Jack’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three for a 10-year anniversary special, followed by a brand new spin-off series.

Celebrating a decade since the show first aired, the one-off 45-minute special will reunite Alfie (Whitehall) with former students as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic career day.

In March, Roxy praised Jack for being her “rock” during her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful. He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re great,” she told The Sun.

Flawless: Roxy also moved to the beach and took her best poses wearing a coral two-piece that showed off her incredibly toned physique
Flawless: Roxy also moved to the beach and took her best poses wearing a coral two-piece that showed off her incredibly toned physique

Flawless: Roxy also moved to the beach and took her best poses wearing a coral two-piece that showed off her incredibly toned physique

The blonde beauty explained how her symptoms worsened during the pandemic and forced her to seek medical advice.

‘For a long time I felt extremely tired and exhausted, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was exhausting, I felt like I was dying. I drank four to eight liters of water a day,” she recalls.

Despite “knowing there was something really wrong” with her body and visiting the doctors numerous times, Roxy was not tested for diabetes because she did not meet the criteria.

The model went to the emergency room in desperation, where she was eventually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, causing a person’s blood sugar to rise too high.

Astonishing: Roxy has been dating actor Jack Whitehall for over two years and the couple live together in Jack's five-bed £17.5 million house in Notting Hill
Astonishing: Roxy has been dating actor Jack Whitehall for over two years and the couple live together in Jack's £17.5 million five-bed house in Notting Hill

Astonishing: Roxy has been dating actor Jack Whitehall for over two years and the couple live together in Jack’s £17.5 million five-bed house in Notting Hill

You might also like More from author
More Stories

MAFS’ Adrian looks unrecognisable…

Merry

Margot Robbie was…

Merry

N-Dubz star Fazer reveals his long-term…

Merry
1 of 4,792

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More