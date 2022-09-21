Roxy Horner leaves almost nothing to the imagination as she goes NAKED during photoshoot in Mykonos

She regularly stands out with her edgy fashion sense and striking ensembles.

And Roxy Horner left almost nothing to the imagination when she posted a snappy nude photo to her Instagram on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old model made hearts beat faster by the photo when she carefully concealed her modesty while bathing in a pool during a bikini photo shoot on the Greek island of Mykonos.

Roxy showed off her sensational figure in the sultry snap and wore her drenched blond locks swept away from her face.

Another photo showed the beauty arching her back while looking flawless in a black ruffled bikini.

Roxy also moved to the beach and took her best poses wearing a coral two-piece that showed off her incredibly toned physique.

Roxy has been dating comedian Jack Whitehall, 34, for over two years and the couple live together in Jack’s £17.5 million five-bed house in Notting Hill with their dog Coco.

In May, it was announced that Jack’s Bad Education will return to BBC Three for a 10-year anniversary special, followed by a brand new spin-off series.

Celebrating a decade since the show first aired, the one-off 45-minute special will reunite Alfie (Whitehall) with former students as they return to Abbey Grove for a joyfully chaotic career day.

In March, Roxy praised Jack for being her “rock” during her type 1 diabetes diagnosis.

“Jack has been my absolute rock, he’s so beautiful. He was there when I was diagnosed. My parents and my family live in Australia, so he has been my family. We’re great,” she told The Sun.

The blonde beauty explained how her symptoms worsened during the pandemic and forced her to seek medical advice.

‘For a long time I felt extremely tired and exhausted, I had no energy. I couldn’t even go for a walk, it was exhausting, I felt like I was dying. I drank four to eight liters of water a day,” she recalls.

Despite “knowing there was something really wrong” with her body and visiting the doctors numerous times, Roxy was not tested for diabetes because she did not meet the criteria.

The model went to the emergency room in desperation, where she was eventually diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, causing a person’s blood sugar to rise too high.