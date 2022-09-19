Roxanne Lowit dies at 80: Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista lead tributes

Beloved American fashion photographer Roxanne Lowit has died at the age of 80, a representative confirmed on Instagram last week.

“We are very sad to say that we have lost a remarkable woman today,” her representative said.

Lowit was also on hand to witness the rise of the supermodels in the 1990s, with some of her most memorable photos featuring Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, among others.

Tributes to New York-born Lowit poured in from leading figures in the creative industry, including Crawford and Evangelista.

Cindy said, “I remember the legendary #RoxanneLowit. If you were anywhere near the fashion scene in the 90s, you would inevitably come across @roxannelowit. She was one of those cool women you only find in New York.

As the ultimate fashion insider, she was creating iconic ‘behind-the-scenes’ images before that was even a thing. Her understated, soft voice made her a welcome presence backstage or wherever she wanted to point her camera. REST IN PEACE’

‘She created a genre. She did backstage photography. She was always an invited guest at all these parties. She was no outsider. She was an insider taking pictures and she was able to capture these most intimate moments,” said longtime friend Brian Saltzman, MD “With her eye, she was able to do it better than anyone else. Ten photographers went after a photo, but hers was always the one that captured that moment the best.’

Eye for detail: ‘Her keen eye has been able to capture the most secretive situations, the most hidden mysteries,’ wrote Saint Laurent’s longtime partner, Pierre Bergé, in the introduction to her 2014 book, Roxanne Lowit Photographs Yves Saint Laurent; seen far left with Joey Arias, right

Linda shared a photo that Lowit took of her. “Rest in peace dear Roxanne,” she shared in her caption.

The rep also shared: ‘Roxanne Lowit was a legendary photographer who gave an intimate look at the fashion world and showed us a side of nightlife that most people didn’t get to see. Roxanne was a woman who believed in magic,” the statement read.

“Roxanne was a bright, creative light. An amazing friend who has enriched the lives of others in so many ways – she was loved by many and will be greatly missed.”

Born and raised in New York City, Lowit attended the Fashion Institute of Technology before embarking on a successful first career as a textile designer in the 1970s, working for the likes of Donna Karan, Jean Muir and Scott Barrie.

After Lowit started playing with an Instamatic 110 camera she got from Antonio Lopez, and used it to create her own designs backstage at shows, SoHo News fashion editor Annie Flanders tasked her with covering Paris Fashion Week.

After learning to load the film for her new Nikon 35mm camera during the flight to France, she was instantly swept up in the Paris fashion scene, sneaked backstage by her boyfriend Jerry Hall and famously ended up on top of the Eiffel Tower with Andy Warhol and Yves Saint Laurent on her very first trip.

After returning to New York, she quit her job and decided to become a full-time photographer.

Her relationship with Saint Laurent would be one of the most defining of her career. Developing a close relationship with the mercurial designer, she was one of the few photographers admitted to his glittering inner circle, capturing both his muses, from Loulou de la Falaise to Nan Kempner, and the lavish parties he would throw. in Paris and Marrakesh.

“Roxanne is always there, even when she’s not expected,” wrote Pierre Bergé, Saint Laurent’s longtime partner, in the introduction to her 2014 book, Roxanne Lowit photographs Yves Saint Laurent who collected more than two decades of images of the designer and his job.

“Her keen eye has captured the most secret situations, the most hidden mysteries.”

It was Lowit’s instinct to photograph the goings on behind the scenes at fashion shows, but that would prove to be one of her most lasting legacies — one largely born of necessity, she noted, as the photographers were allowed to take pictures. to make. the runways at the time were predominantly male.

Sneaking backstage, Lowit was able to capture another side of the fashion circus — a form of reporting that has now become de rigueur for trade publications during fashion month — and offered an intimate glimpse into the more mundane aspects of modeling life.

Lowit’s photos from fashion weeks around the world are a history lesson in the fashion industry’s evolving beauty standards, capturing generation after generation of models.

Another regular in Lowit’s photos is Kate Moss, from her early days as a waif-esque resourceful to backstage shots of the pinnacle of her career.

Indeed, the list of stars Lowit has photographed over the course of her illustrious career reads like a who’s who of fashion stars and 20th-century cultural icons: Salvador Dalí, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Madonna, John Galliano, Iggy Pop , Cher, Karl Lagerfeld , Grace Jones, and many, many more.

Her work was eventually exhibited in institutions from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

She leaves behind her husband John, her daughter Vanessa and her grandchildren.