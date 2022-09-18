Row breaks out after Michael Sheen criticised King Charles for visiting Cardiff on historic day

An argument has broken out after Michael Sheen criticized King Charles III for visiting Cardiff on the same day as a medieval tradition honoring the last native prince of Wales.

The 53-year-old actor faced some criticism on social media after calling the King and Queen’s trip on Owain Glyndŵr Day “insensitive” and “insulting”.

On September 16, 1400, a 15-year revolt against English rule led by Owain Glyndŵr began.

The uprising is considered the last Welsh War of Independence and Glyndŵr has been seen as a figurehead of Welsh nationalism ever since.

However, a Welsh Twitter user wrote: ‘At the risk of offending some of my Welsh countrymen, no one I know ever heard of Owain Glyndŵr’s day. Sounds like it’s being used the other way around as a deliberate insult.”

Another added: ‘I don’t share your views on Welsh independence and despite being a proud Welsh woman of almost 50 years old, I’ve never heard of Owain Glyndŵr Day before this year. I still want to express my admiration for the way you put your speech and for your principles.’

Actor Martin Sheen (pictured) noted that the new king and queen consort’s visit could be seen as ‘insensitive’ as it fell on September 16 – an important historic date for Wales

Some Twitter users disagreed with Michael Sheen’s rebuttal of the King and Queen’s visit to Wales on the country’s historic day

In the video footage, which has generated more than 1 million hits, Mr Sheen said there is “more than one story in these islands. There is more than one tradition, there is more than one history.’

The actor explained: ‘September 16 is the day many people here in Wales celebrate Owain Glyndŵr, who was the last native prince of Wales, in their own words’.

He described the period since her death in Balmoral, saying it had been “extraordinary” and “very “emotional,” an “era defining period.”

“I extend my sincere condolences to Charles and his family in the loss of their mother, grandmother and to all who feel such deep emotion and sense of that loss,” he said, noting that Her Majesty had been a “fixed point ” for so many people.

Glyndŵr led a revolt against the English crown in 1400, “not only to liberate his nation, but to create his nation,” explained Michael.

He added: ‘[The rebellion] was eventually crushed, and that was the last time Wales had a native prince of Wales.’

The tradition of naming a Prince of Wales was started by King Edward I, who named his son Prince Edward Prince of Wales, in a move Michael described as “a sort of symbolic act of rebuke or punishment and humiliation.”

“And so this day, September 16, is important for many people in Wales,” he said.

“Because it marks the moment when Glyndŵr reclaimed the title of Prince of Wales.”

He said the two things – the king’s visit and the day of Owain Glyndŵr – are ‘clearly linked’.

King Charles (pictured) met members of the public as he left Cardiff Castle yesterday while in Wales as part of his tour of the four nations

King Charles III met with schoolchildren Friday after a service of prayer and reflection for Queen Elizabeth’s life at Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

The Queen Consort met members of the public who cheered as she and the King took a stroll as she and her husband exited Cardiff Castle in Wales

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort waved on their arrival today to receive a vote of condolences at the Senedd in Cardiff

Michael explained: “To choose September 16 to come to Wales, having only recently announced that he had created his son William as the new Prince of Wales, and to choose this September 16 to be here as his first visit as King to come seems full of meaning. ‘

If it was done on purpose, he added, it could be seen as “insensitive to the point of insult.”

He continued: ‘If it was done without realizing the meaning of the date, then you wonder what it actually meant to be Prince of Wales if you don’t know what that day means.’

He added that he wanted to add his voice to those of others who noted the “irony” of traditional Welsh celebrations being canceled to accommodate a visit from an English monarch.

“I hope it’s not a statement of intent, because that would be very worrying,” he said.

King Charles announced last week that Prince William, 40, and his wife Kate Middleton, 40, would become the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple released a statement following the announcement in which they spoke of their ‘deep affection’ for Wales, after creating their first family home in Anglesey.