Route of Queen’s final journey announced

Palace officials yesterday extended the route of the Queen’s final journey so that more people can bid her farewell.

Instead of taking the highway to her resting place in Windsor Castle, she will follow A roads.

Last night the exact course was revealed, allowing tens of thousands of benefactors to pick a spot along the route.

After the service at Westminster Abbey, they can catch a last glimpse of Her Majesty between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM.

First, the Queen’s casket will be carried by an extraordinary procession from the State Gun Carriage through London to Wellington Arch, where it will be transferred to the State Hearse at 1:00 PM. Other members of the Royal Family then travel along the M4 to Windsor, where a second ceremony will take place in St George’s Chapel.

But if the former monarch had driven on the highway, mourners wishing to say goodbye would not have been able to align the route.

Robert Hardman of the Daily Mail was among those to say earlier this week that the route should be extended after the funeral so more Britons can say goodbye. Now the palace has announced the route. From Wellington Arch it goes along the south side of Hyde Park via South Carriage Drive before turning off Queens Gate and then along Cromwell Road.

The procession will follow the A4 through West London, along Talgarth Road via the Hammersmith Flyover and along the Great West Road.

Just before Heathrow, the hearse switches to the A30 Great South West Road and circles the south side of the airport.

It continues along London Road, still the A30, and Staines Road, before crossing the M25 to Windsor Road (the A308) for the final leg to Windsor along a rural stretch of the River Thames.

The route takes the Queen’s coffin 40 kilometers through London streets and villages in Surrey and Berkshire. Last night a Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The route to Windsor has been planned with the public in mind.”

The news confirms suggestions that the Queen’s casket would not travel on the M4, which would have been the fastest route, giving thousands of Britons the chance to pay their last respects as her casket passes.

Traveling west from London to Berkshire on the A roads makes it easier for mourners to queue along the road.