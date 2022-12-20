Roundup: Chinese delegations rush to fortify business ties in Europe

BRUSSELS/HANGZHOU, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) — As the world’s second-largest economy has streamlined its response to COVID-19 and pledged greater support for economic growth, many Chinese provinces and cities have sent trade delegations to Europe. , striving to strengthen business. links with their European peers. RELAUNCH OF ON-SITE EXCHANGES

Nanjing, an eastern city that was China’s capital in history, is one of the first to expand its network of international merchants, sending a team of five trade and business officials to France and Germany earlier this month.

The delegation organized a conference in Frankfurt on December 11 for Chinese and European companies to carry out face-to-face exchanges in science, technology, innovation and investment.

Michael Borchmann, former head of the Department for European and International Affairs of the German federal state of Hesse, was present at the conference. He said that he appreciates Nanjing’s efforts to take the lead in restarting face-to-face communication after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nanjing presented itself as a city with a great past and a present characterized by high technology and modernity,” he said. “This city is very attractive for German companies.”

Eric Goupil, chief executive of French pharmaceutical company Unither, said the visiting delegation from Nanjing deepened the friendship between the two sides and enhanced Uniter’s understanding of the high-quality investment environment and government policy support system of China. nanjing.

“We understand that we are considering the next step of international strategic layout, and we will push more upstream and downstream companies to establish themselves in Nanjing around the expansion of the production line and other related preparations,” he said.

Zhejiang Province, a foreign trade powerhouse in east China, plans to organize business trips abroad for at least 10,000 trade-oriented companies by the end of 2023, the provincial commerce department said.

In the past two weeks, Zhejiang businessmen attended trade fairs, networked with potential customers and entered into business negotiations in various countries, including France, Germany, Japan, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The trips are part of a campaign launched by Zhejiang’s commerce department earlier this month to boost trade orders and expand markets for the province’s large number of trade-oriented businesses. A WIN-WIN APPROACH

Berkan Uenal, director of business development for Biologics & Gene at Genscript Biotech Corporation, said he was very happy to welcome the Chinese delegation to Germany. The trade exchange meetings offer good opportunities to promote the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, he said.

Zhao Wei, general manager of Nanjing-based Sumec Textile & Light Industry Co., Ltd., visited business clients in London and Portsmouth over the past two weeks. “Despite their sales pressure, UK customers still want to strengthen ties with Chinese companies because we have proven to be reliable suppliers with reasonable prices.”

Zhao expects a 10 percent increase in orders placed by British customers next year.

Last month, Shenzhen, a southern Chinese coastal city and high-tech hub, hosted an investment promotion conference in Ireland to enhance bilateral investment and economic cooperation.

Representatives of the Shenzhen delegation said Ireland’s advantages in biopharmaceuticals, financial services and science and technology are highly compatible with Shenzhen’s industrial development strategy of vigorously developing advanced manufacturing and promoting the integration of advanced manufacturing and service industries. modern.

About 30 Irish companies were operating in Shenzhen at the end of last year. Meanwhile, there are more than 40 Chinese companies in Ireland with more than 3,000 employees and have contributed to Ireland’s economic and social development, Paraic Hayes, director of Asia Pacific at IDA Ireland, a government agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment to the country, he told Xinhua.

Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei province, also sent a delegation on investment promotion tours in Germany and Sweden last week, focusing on auto parts and healthcare. They also held promotion conferences to encourage European companies to deploy to Wuhan.

Hans Duisters, Dutch winner of the 2022 Chinese Government Friendship Award and CEO of Jiangsu JITRI Sioux Technologies Co., Ltd in the east China city of Suzhou, organized and personally received an economic and trade delegation from Suzhou at the Netherlands.

He expressed his belief that further high-tech cooperation between the Netherlands and China will not only achieve mutual benefits and win-win results, but also make the world a better place.

(Xinhua reporters Zhang Yadong in London, Zhang Qi in Dublin, Liu Xinyu in Vienna, Shan Weiyi in Frankfurt, Wang Xiangjiang in The Hague, Yu Jiaxin, Guo Yuqi and Wei Donghua in Hangzhou also contributed to the story.)