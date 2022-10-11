Roughing-the-passer call prompts officiating scrutiny

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones believes the NFL should allow video review of penalties after his controversial call-up — the second in as many days — nearly cost the Kansas City Chiefs in their come-from behind 30 -29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

The Chiefs had just scored to narrow their deficit to 17-7 when Jones Raiders quarterback Derek Carr plucked from a deficit just before half-time. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle landed on Carr as he also came up with the ball — replays showed he was clearly loose and Jones recovered nicely — but umpire Carl Cheffers threw a flag to rough up the passer.

The piece happened with less than two minutes to go and was not graded.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid stormed off the sidelines to argue with every official within earshot. And after the teams exchanged field goals, giving the Raiders a 20-10 lead at halftime, Reid cornered Cheffers again as they headed for the locker room.

“The quarterback is in the bag and he is in a passing stance. He gets full protection from all aspects of what we give the quarterback in a passing stance,” Cheffers told a pool reporter after the game. “My verdict was that the defender landed on him with his full body weight. The quarterback is protected from attacks with full body weight.”

That explanation didn’t sit well in the Kansas City locker room.

Especially with the perpetrator.

“It takes teams games,” Jones said. “How should I approach people? How am I not supposed to roll on him? I’m trying my best. I’m 325 pounds, okay? What do you want me to do? I’m going full throttle to get the quarterback.”

As players emerged for the second half, Kansas City fans hooted Cheffers louder than the hated Raiders (1-4), and the call—and the energetic Arrowhead Stadium—seemed to boost their team. Travis Kelce had three of his fourth TD catches in the second half and the defense held out in the last minute to escape with the win.

“I’ve seen (Reid) angry,” Mahomes said later, “but not over a phone call on the football field.”

The call came a day after Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was flagged off by umpire Jerome Boger for a seemingly harmless tackle from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The penalty gave the Buccaneers a first deficit and allowed them to clock out at a 21-15 win, rather than give the Falcons a chance to ride for the win.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily,” Boger told a pool reporter after the game. “That’s what I based my decision on.”

The NFL was criticized for failing to protect quarterbacks after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after a violent blow in a game against Cincinnati. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when his head hit the turf on a tackle by Josh Tupou of Bengal, who was not flagged during the game.

The NFL Rules state: “Any physical action against a player who is in a pass stance (i.e., before, during, or after a pass) which, in the umpire’s judgment, is not warranted by the circumstances of the game, will be called off as transgressions.”

The rulebook also notes, “When in doubt about a roughness or potentially dangerous tactic against the quarterback, the umpire should always call the passer rough.”

Jones offered a solution: allow repeats of rough-the-passer calls.

“Especially in critical situations in games,” he said. ‘We have to be able to judge it in the booth, you know what I mean? I think that’s the next step for the NFL as a whole. If we’re going to call it such a high fine, then we have to be able to judge it and be sure, because sometimes appearances can be deceiving.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had many conflicts with Cheffers in the past.

The biggest came during the 2016 playoffs against Pittsburgh, when Cheffer’s left tackle called Eric Fisher for holding on to what would have been a two-point tying conversion. The Steelers won 18-16 to advance to the AFC title game, and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said Cheffers “shouldn’t even be able to work at…Foot Locker.”

Their judgment of the referee certainly did not improve on Monday evening.

“You want to protect the players in all aspects of the game, but at the same time there is a common sense factor,” said Mahomes. “The refs are watching tape and practicing, just like us. I am sure they will go back to make the corrections.”

