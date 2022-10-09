Roughing the passer call on Tom Brady is SLAMMED by fans and ex-players

<!–

The Buccaneers defeated the Falcons on Sunday after a highly controversial rough treatment of the passerby on Tom Brady, and Twitter was rife with criticism of the decision when it was made in the fourth quarter.

Brady and Tampa Bay led the Falcons 21-15 with just over three minutes left when he was sacked by Grady Jarrett for a loss of 10 yards on third deficit.

The game would have forced Tampa Bay to punt and would have returned the ball to Atlanta with a chance to take the lead with a touchdown.

Tom Brady threw for 351 yards and a touchdown in Sunday’s 21-15 win over the Falcons

Instead, Jarrett’s apparently routine sack was signaled for ripping off the passerby, giving the Bucs another run of downs, pulling them forward 15 yards.

From then on, the Falcons never hit the ball again as Brady and the Bucs ran out of clocks, but the controversial phone call was far from forgotten online.

“The Falcons have been robbed,” said Robert Griffin III, former Washington quarterback. “Hitting the QB hard doesn’t equal Roughing the Passer, even if it’s Tom Brady.”

Ex-pros were full of criticism for the groundbreaking call to Brady when the Bucs won

“What a horrible incitement from the passerby call to Atlanta. Terribly awful,” said former Chiefs and Browns Offensive Lineman Mitchell Schwartz.

“Tom Brady lifting the call from passersby is the worst of the season,” said Cris Carter, the Hall of Fame wide recipient.

The call also received a lot of criticism from those with no NFL playing experience.

“Make it less obvious you’re trying to help Brady, please @NFLOfficiating,” another one cracked.

One account took to social media to denounce the call as a “disgrace to the competition” in fierce criticism.

Another joked, “Foolish, Grady Jarrett. You know not to touch Tom Brady. That’s roughing up the passer-by!’

Football fans also criticized the call, alongside former pros, for criticizing the ‘shame’

Some even went as far as to get referee Jerome Boger fired or suspended.

One football fan’s account wrote: ‘This is definitely the worst thing I’ve seen in a long time. Definitely a joke to cheat on the Falcons like this, just for baby Brady. These refs should be suspended.’

‘Disgustingly, horribly rude the call of a passer-by. Jerome Boger should be fired and banned from all levels of football. Really terrible,’ another account said.

Sports director Zach Klein added: ‘Calling this ‘the passerby’ on Grady Jarrett when the stake is at stake is a firing offense’

Some social media users even called for the referee to be suspended or fired for the call

Boger defended the call to a polar reporter after the game.

“What I had was a defender who grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and threw him to the ground unnecessarily. That’s what I based my decision on,” he said.

The narrow win brought Brady and the Bucs to a 3-2 record of the season, while the Falcons fell to 2-3.