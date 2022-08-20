Rottweiler owner spared jail after his dog savaged seven-year-old girl in attack in Worcester

The owner of a dangerous Rottweiler who mauled a seven-year-old girl and scarred her for life has been released from court – while his dog was to be destroyed.

James Palmer, 31, was holding the mutt on a leash and harness as it launched at the young girl, leaving her with horrific facial injuries.

The terrified child had gone to pet the dog when the mad dog sprang up at her in Dent Close, Worcester, on April 11 last year.

The little girl was rushed to hospital where she underwent extensive facial surgery to help heal her gaping cheek wound.

The Rottweiler jumped up and bit the young girl’s face as she started petting him. The girl was rushed to Worcestershire Royal Hospital where she underwent extensive surgery to heal her cheek wound

Worcester Magistrates Court learned that the young girl was scarred for life as a result of the “horrific attack”.

Prosecutor Sumreen Asfar told the court how the dog had jumped to the little girl’s jaw after she went to pet the dog outside her home.

She said: ‘There was a call from her mother that a dog attacked her child. She was taken to the emergency room. There was flesh on her face.

“She’s had surgery. She’ll have a scar on her face for the rest of her life.”

The prosecutor added that the dog was not muzzled at the time of the attack, despite being trained.

Worcester Magistrates Court heard that the young girl will have a scar on her face for the rest of her life. The dog owner, James Palmer, was sentenced to six months in prison – suspended for a year

Miss Asfar added: ‘The dog may become aggressive – if not muzzled it could be a repeated incident.

“When the dog was seized by the police, he was unwell and suffering from malnutrition.”

Her family believes the black hoodie she was wearing at the time saved her life because it stopped the dog from sinking its teeth into her throat.

The victim’s parents, who wish to remain anonymous, previously said they believed their daughter’s hoodie saved her life.

The girl’s 35-year-old stepfather said: ‘It was lucky – I feel like the hoodie saved her life.

“If the dog had grabbed her neck, that would be it.”

Police were called to the scene while Palmer stayed at his flat.

Jordan Palmer, who owned the dangerous dog Rocky, is said to have suffered mentally from the attention the case brought. He barely managed to escape jail, but Rocky will be put down

The dog owner initially refused to hand over the dog, named Rocky, to the police, but eventually agreed to take him away.

The girl, who is now nine, remembers the attack and said Palmer had told her his dog was “friendly” and so she came closer and patted his head.

She added: “Then I saw that he was looking at me and it looked like he wanted to attack me.

“He looked me straight in the eye and looked like he was about to strike. He jumped and bit.

“When his paws were on me, I felt how strong he was. I felt the power.’

She said Palmer tried to pull the animal back and punched the dog during the attack, which was estimated to last about two seconds.

Shocking photos released by the family show the gaping bloody wound and the girl lying on a hospital car with her face bandaged.

The girl added: “I was shocked and scared. I didn’t feel the pain.

“The neighbors looked and told me to go in and tell my mother.”

Her 11-year-old brother also witnessed the horror unfold and ran upstairs to warn their mother.

An ambulance took her to Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where she had the wound cleaned and stitched up under general anaesthetic.

Her mother, 41, said: ‘She was really lucky that the dog let go. I’m afraid the dog will attack other children.

“Now when she sees a big dog, she clings to our hands and gets very nervous. I’m afraid she’ll be like this forever now.

“But we know it could have been a lot worse. We just don’t want this dog to attack any more children.”

Will Harrison, who defended Palmer, said he was upset about what had happened and mentally distressed by the attention the case drew.

He added: “Not only that, but in July of this year he was hospitalized with a collapsed lunch.

He’s been deregistered for his job.’

Mr Harrison said a report from a dog expert identified two “plausible” statements; either Rocky had felt threatened and reacted, or that children were eating ice cream and the dog had tried to bite one and grab the victim’s face.

He added: “There was no sustained attack, it was a sortie.

“Ultimately, the report concludes, the dog is not a danger if properly managed.”

Palmer admitted he was in charge of a dangerously out of control dog that caused injuries when he was first seen in court in May.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to six months in jail, with a year’s probation, while JPs ordered the dog to be destroyed.

He was also ordered to pay the young girl £1,500 in damages, £128 victim allowance, £185 in legal fees, as well as the £2,500 costs of keeping Rocky in the kennels.

The chairman of the bench, Charles Townsend, said: “I cannot state clearly enough how serious the injury was. She will have permanent scars.”