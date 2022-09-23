Rotherham news: Boy, 16, is among three people charged with rape and murder

<!–

A 16-year-old boy is one of three people charged today with the murder and rape of a father of one in Rotherham.

Adam Clapham, 31, who had a young daughter, was found dead in Spring Street on the day of the Queen’s funeral after concerns over welfare reports at around 10:48 am.

On Monday, officers rushed to the crime scene where they found the 31-year-old unresponsive and confirmed he was dead.

Robert Crookes, 31, of no fixed address, Lynette Myers, 38, of Hounsfield Crescent, Rotherham, and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have all been charged with murder.

They also faced charges of false imprisonment, Section 18 grievous bodily harm and oral rape when they appeared before the Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today.

Martin Shaw, 43, of Norfolk Street, Rotherham, has also been accused of aiding an assailant.

In an earlier statement, Ch Supt Laura Koscikiewicz, District Commander for Rotherham, said: “We continue to make progress and review the circumstances that led to the tragic death of this young man.

“We have conducted several investigations in the area and a small number of scenes are present as our investigation continues.

“Officers continue to patrol the area. We understand that incidents like this are a major concern for the local community and we will be staying with you for the next few days to provide additional reassurance to local residents.’

Chief Inspector Emma Knight added: “We have conducted a number of investigations over the past few days to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

“We also have a number of officers patrolling the area to further reassure local residents.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Adam’s family have released a photo of him and are still supported by our specially trained officers.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Ms Knight also asked those with information to report ‘however small’ what they wanted to share with the police.

Anyone with information is requested to contact police at 101 quoting incident number 256 dated September 19, 2022.