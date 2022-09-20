Ross Lynch reveals what he REALLY thinks of those viral TikToks of him performing shirtless

Ross Lynch returns to Australia with his latest project, The Driver Era, playing sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne this week with brother Rocky.

The child star, 26, recently dominated the headlines when a series of photos of him performing shirtless with his brother went viral on TikTok.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, the American singer laughed off the fad, admitting: “It’s pretty funny. I just had to chuckle.’

Ross Lynch (right) returns to Australia with his latest project, The Driver Era, playing sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne this week with brother Rocky (left)

“The shirtless trending on TikTok is like… I just think it’s kind of funny, but as far as our shows are concerned, they’re so much fun because we try to have as much fun as possible on stage,” he explained.

Ross continued: “Honestly, the funny thing is it’s not every night. Like I just do it when it feels right. As if it should be of the moment.

“After that trending TikTok video, the public started singing ‘turn it off, turn it off’ almost every night, but that’s not really the idea.

“The idea is that if it’s a really hot show, everyone’s having a good time. I try to be thoughtless.

The child star, 26, recently dominated the headlines when a series of photos of him performing shirtless with his brother went viral on TikTok

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday, the American singer laughed off the fad, admitting: “It’s pretty funny. I just had to chuckle”

“I think that translates between us and our, and our fans,” he continued.

“As everyone knows, as if tonight is a party. We’re here to celebrate life, we’re here to have a good time – let’s go boogie.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ross said he rarely goes back to listen to music he’s released and is always thinking about what’s next.

“You know, very rarely do I go back to listen to songs we’ve released. Sometimes you just get a random urge to say, “I’m going to listen to this,” and all that stuff, but for the most part once we put out music, we’re almost always on the way to what’s next.”

In 2017, he transitioned to film, starring in the biopic My Friend Dahmer, where he played a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer before landing the role of Harvey Kinkle on the Netflix television series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018.

Ross last toured Australia in 2013, where he headlined shows with his band R5 promoting Disney Channel’s Teen Beach movie.

In 2017, he transitioned to film, starring in the biopic My Friend Dahmer, where he played a teenage Jeffrey Dahmer before landing the role of Harvey Kinkle on the 2018 Netflix television series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“I am really looking forward to returning to Australia. I wish we had more time there. I always love Australia, such a beautiful place,” he said.

“I’d like, you know, to experience more than just playing a show and flying for the next gig. I’d like to make some memories there.’

Ross kicks off his Australian tour in Brisbane on Friday, before playing sold-out shows in Sydney and Melbourne over the weekend.

Their new album Summer mix is out now.