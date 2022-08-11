ross-eyed rescue feline becomes a viral sensation  

A fat cross-eyed cat has become famous for his luscious fur coat and hot-tempered look.

Fedya, a three-year-old cat from Rostov, Russia, has attracted some attention online after his owner, Natalia Zhdanova, 41, posted his photos on Instagram.

The cat was born with an incoordination and struggled to get around, and Natalia feared he might not survive when she found him in her backyard nearly three years ago.

However, the pet is now doing well and his fluffy gray coat has made him an internet hit.

Cuddle and chill! The cat was born with a coordination disorder and had trouble moving

Natalia Zhdanova, 41, was persuaded by her boyfriend to post photos of Fedya online – and the adorable kitten now has more than 88,000 fans on the social media platform.

Natalia said: ‘I like to photograph cats, but they don’t really like it. So I have to interest them. I play with them, or take them off when they’re in a good mood.

“Our cats love to lick each other, such videos are great fun for our subscribers. Cats play and catch up with each other.’

Fefya is often seen playing and hunting with Natalia’s neighbor’s cat, Handsome.

Ready for business! Natalia likes to take pictures of her pets, but admits that Fedya isn’t fond of the camera

Paw-dorable! The owner said she is delighted that Fedya is making his fans happy online thanks to the photos she takes

The cat’s unusual look and yellow eyes made him an Instagram favorite with over 88,000 fans online

She joked that the pet loves to “hunt” cleverly and beckon him with his paw.

“People really like pictures and videos with Fedya. It evokes good feelings and wonderful emotions.

Fedya’s friendly attitude has turned out to be a hit with his fans, and Natalia is delighted that her pet makes people happy.

“A friend persuaded me to put Fedya on the Internet because she realized he was an unusual cat. To me Fedya was just normal, I didn’t notice he wasn’t like everyone else, he was just my cat.’

Natalia said that one of Fedya’s favorite activities is to hunt around the house and play with his friends

Difficult situation! Natalia also managed to take hilarious pictures of Fedya. His eyes make him look indignant all the time

En route! The owner admitted she was overwhelmed by the attention Fedya garnered online

Natalia says she’s pleasantly surprised by the response her cat has had online, saying she appreciates her pet’s “kindness and spontaneity” the most.

‘We were very surprised by the popularity of Fedya!

“To us, he’s an ordinary, simple cat, with a unique appearance, that’s all,” Natalia said in an interview with Bored Panda last year.

“It is of course very nice that so many people love Fedya, this is so encouraging for us!”

Cuddle time! Natalia rescued Fedya after finding him in her garden in Russia almost three years ago

Playtime! The fluffy cat loves to play with his toys at home, or hunt with his neighbor’s cat, Handsome

A treat for a treat! Natalia likes to spoil Fedya with pet snacks during their time together, and he’s not complaining

Ready for the ride? Sometimes you can see Fedya parading around the house with a panda hug on his back

Explore the garden! Fedya is an adventurous soul who likes to go on missions around Natalia’s house, or hang out in her kitchen, right?

Are you looking to hide? In this photo, the three-year-old feline looks fascinated by the grass on his scratching post

You have my cat attention! Fedya has his own feline bed at Natalia’s house and loves to rest and observe his owner