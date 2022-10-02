Ross Barkley is named best ‘FLOP’ by L’Equipe – and scored 3/10 – on his full-length debut for Nice

<!–

Ross Barkley made a nightmare debut for France’s OGC Nice after being labeled the best ‘FLOP’ of their game against PSG.

The 28-year-old got his first chance in the starting XI since completing a transfer to Ligue 1 this summer after being appointed as a free agent by Chelsea.

But things didn’t go to plan for the former England international who, along with former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, was scheduled for his disappointing performance by French outlet L’Equipe.

Ross Barkley was labeled the best ‘FLOP’ after his debut for OGC Nice against PSG

Former Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also came under fire after the game

In the game, PSG took the lead with a curling free kick from Lionel Messi before Gaetan Laborde equalized for the visitors. Kylian Mbappé scored all three points late for the Parisians with a well-finished finish in the 83rd minute.

In their scathing review of the match, L’Equipe wrote of Barkley: “When he first started the Englishman never managed to be useful and his most notable moment was the loss of the ball which allowed Messi to send Dante into a foul. force which brought the first goal. Replaced by Pepe, without influence.’

The former Everton and Chelsea midfielder was hooked off the pitch by Lucien Favre in the 62nd minute and was later labeled the best ‘FLOP’ of the game.

He received a brutal rating of 3/10, the lowest of all players. Schmeichel followed closely with a meager 4/10 rating.

L’Equipe gave a brutal review of the former Everton midfielder’s performance on Saturday

Barkley became hooked midway through the second half, trailing his side by a goal

Of the former Foxes goalkeeper, L’Equipe wrote: “He was frozen on Messi’s free kick, but it was difficult to do anything. He hit the Argentinian’s shot, jumped past Nuno Mendes, but was still powerless against Mbappe and this time it could be better.’

The news channel suggests the Dane could have done better when Mbappé scored with a low strike on a pass from Nordi Mukiele in the 83rd minute.

It was Schmeichel’s seventh appearance for the French side since moving from Leicester this summer.

L’Equipe suggests Schmeichel could have done more to prevent PSG’s second and winning goal

As well as signings from Barkley and Schmeichel, Nice also brought in Aaron Ramsey and Nicolas Pepe this summer, the latter being loaned from Arsenal.

Both players played in the game yesterday but couldn’t avoid beating the visitors 2-1.

A product of Everton’s academy, Barkley was highly regarded as a youngster, making 179 appearances for the Toffees, scoring 27 goals.

A move to Chelsea followed in 2018, but Barkley struggled to maintain a steady starting spot for the Blues before moving to Nice in 2022.