Rosie O’Donnell regrets mocking Anne Heche in the past and calls car accident ‘horrific’

Rosie O’Donnell went to TikTok Sunday in a clip expressing her regret for mocking actress Anne Heche during a 2001 interview in the wake of Heche’s battle for life after a car accident on Friday.

“I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrible it all is,” said O’Donnell, 60, “and I feel bad for laughing at her when she talked to Barbara Walters about being in a relationship.” with aliens.’

O’Donnell hinted at the possibility that Heche, 53, may have been under the influence of alcohol in the incident, in which Heche had ridden a Mini Cooper that drove into a Mar Vista, California home that caught fire after the collision.

“If we have an honest discussion about drink-driving, we find out how common it is and that’s scary, isn’t it?” said O’Donnell. “I wonder if she’s okay. I think it’s a miracle she didn’t kill anyone… and I hope she survives.

But wow, what a tragic story. That car has been on fire for a long time, they say … that’s a heavy punishment to give yourself, you know.’

O’Donnell praised the effectiveness of Alcoholics Anonymous and encouraged her followers to seek help if they are “struggling” with alcohol by saying, “Try it before it’s too late — try it before you hit rock bottom.”

Heche, speaking in a 20/20 interview in September 2001, said she had built a “fantasy world” and adopted an alternate identity called Celestia as a result of the trauma of being sexually abused by her father at a young age.

Firefighters were seen loading Heche into an ambulance after Friday’s crash

“I’m not crazy,” Heche said. “But it’s a crazy life. I grew up in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me. I had a fantasy world that I ran into. I called my other personality Celestia… I thought I came from that world. I thought I was from another planet. I think I was crazy.’

O’Donnell mocked the interview in February 2002 during a benefit night at the Carolines Comedy Club in New York, referring to Heche’s past relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, USA today reported at the time.

She said, ‘What kind of train wreck was that? She couldn’t just say, “I’ve been a lesbian for two years, it didn’t work for me.”‘

Heche was photographed at a movie premiere in NYC last November

A spokesperson for the actress told Page six Monday that “Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche passed out and fell into a coma,” adding that “she has a significant lung injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns requiring surgical intervention.”

Los Angeles Police Department officials said a warrant had been issued to run tests on Heche’s blood amid suspicions she may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for Heche said: People Monday that the actress is in ‘critical condition’ after the accident, as ‘she is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident’.