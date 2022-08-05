Rosie O’Donnell argues with daughter Vivienne on TikTok after she said upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell responds to her daughter Vivienne after the teen said on TikTok that her upbringing with the star was not ‘normal’.

“Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” replied the 60-year-old comedian in her own TikTok video on Thursday, adding: “I was doing normal things. I am normal. I’m perfectly normal.’

Vivienne, 19, is the youngest of Rosie’s four children who she shares with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter who she split with in 2007. They also share sons Parker, 27, and Blake, 22, and daughter Chelsea, 24.

O’Donnell welcomed her fifth child, daughter Dakota, nine, with former partner Michelle Rounds in 2013. Rounds died of an apparent suicide at age 46 in 2017.

In their back-and-forth on TikTok, O’Donnell addressed the teen’s claim that she “never” followed protocols as a parent, joking in response, “Jeez, Viv. I’m going to tell you some secrets!’

Earlier on Thursday, Vivienne made a series of claims about what life was like to be raised by O’Donnell, and while she said it was “grateful” to her, she emphasized to viewers that it was not a “normal” upbringing.

Vivienne mostly seemed to refer to being surrounded by A-List stars growing up, including Madonna and Oprah Winfrey.

“Don’t be offended, Mom,” Vivienne began. “She just didn’t really inform us (about) anything.”

“She’s done so much for me and I’m so incredibly, incredibly grateful to her, but one thing she hasn’t done is normal.”

“At my birthday parties, this beautiful woman always came, and I thought, ‘Yeah, there’s Mo,'” she added. “I never had any idea who the f*** she was. Then I find out it was Madonna all those years.’

She added that it was ‘the same with Oprah’ [Winfrey]’ as she called another of her mother’s famous friends.

O’Donnell and her daughter Vivienne have had a troubled relationship over the years.

The comedian was visibly shocked in 2020 when Vivienne revealed in front of her mother that she had been drugged and assaulted.

The pair were filming a TikTok video when she made the revelations, with O’Donnell looking both surprised and stunned.

O’Donnell – who recently became Instagram official after five months with new girlfriend Aimee, 43 – became a grandmother this year when her eldest daughter Chelsea welcomed a child in February.