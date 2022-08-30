Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in designer swimsuits in holiday snaps

<!–

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has just enjoyed a luxury European vacation with her fiancé Jason Statham.

And now the 35-year-old stunner has opened their holiday album and shared a series of photos with her fans on Tuesday.

In the snaps, Rosie hisses in an array of designer swimsuits that even hug her husband on a yacht.

In one image, Rosie looks sensational in a £155 blue crinkle swimsuit from Hunza G.

The model showed off her flawless tan as she relaxed in the sun and completed her holiday look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

In another image, the beauty entrepreneur showed off her slender figure in a pink two-piece from the same brand.

The mum of two also shared a mirror selfie in a branded mint green swimsuit with a white shirt dress on it.

“Summer of love,” the post read.

Rosie also enjoyed swimming in the ocean and relaxing aboard a yacht with her Australian friends, The Originals star Phoebe Tonkin and Vogue Australia’s fashion director Christine Centenera.

In another sweet photo, she shared a photo of herself holding her six-month-old daughter Isabella’s hand.

Rosie and actor Jason, 55, have just returned from a trip to Europe, where they have visited idyllic locations including Ibiza and the Greek island of Schinoussa.

The beauty was spotted in London on Tuesday looking effortlessly chic in a £153 Anine Bing jersey as she left the gym in Chelsea.

Rosie recently spoke about her desire to return to her native Devon, after living for years in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and fiancé Jason — who share five-year-old son Jack and six-month-old daughter Isabella — sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Cool down: Rosie enjoyed a swim off the coast of Greece. She and Jason visited idyllic locations during their trip, including the Greek Islands and Ibiza

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south west of England, and she admits part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFE she said: ‘I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of my time in LA, which is wonderful. I also spend a lot of time in other major cities. There may be the glamor and the fun to enjoy in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my native country, where the people are so nice and willing to smile willingly for no specific reason.

“The outside smells so fresh and I still love seeing the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and of course the horses. When I’m here and I really don’t like to be away for long, I find it all so relaxing and wonderful. It’s my home.’