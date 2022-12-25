Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns as she shows off her underwear under sassy lace leggings

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley turned up the heat on Christmas Eve on Saturday when she posed up a storm in sassy black lace leggings.

The model, 35, showed off her black underwear and showed off her perky bum in the semi-sheer bottoms as she snapped a sizzling selfie in the mirror.

Rosie was definitely in great shape as she flaunted her fabulous figure in the photos taken in her bedroom.

The stunner added a fluffy black sweater to her eye-catching look.

The runway star upped the glamor with the sleek makeup palette, as her caramel-colored locks tumbled down her back in soft waves.

It comes after Rosie gave Instagram followers a fleeting glimpse of her last winter break on Tuesday – and it was nowhere near her childhood home in the south west of England.

The Devon-born model and actress showed off her incredible post-pregnancy physique in a vibrant red bikini as she rocked 10-month-old daughter Isabella as she made the most of what looked like a tropical island getaway.

Further Instagram stories revealed swaying palm trees and sweeping coastal vistas as mother-of-two Rosie treated Isabella and son Jack, five – her eldest child – to a scenic speedboat ride.

The fashion-forward star also spoke of her penchant for the finer things, including a classy Prada hat worn over a loose-fitting Chanel shirt while once again showing off her toned figure in another skimpy two-piece suit.

Rosie later modeled a tasteful sundress in another selfie, this time opting for a black and white filter as she posed with Isabella in front of a full-length mirror.

The British star is raising Jack and Isabella with her fiancé, action star Jason Statham, 55.

The couple has been together since 2010 and announced their engagement in 2016, but previously admitted that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle until their kids are older.

Admitting that getting married is “not a big priority,” Rosie told the Economic times in 2018: ‘We look forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy.

“I think it will be fun to do it as the babies [Jack] grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.’

Rosie has previously described the “identity shift” she experienced after becoming a mother, which felt like “grieving the loss of” [her] old life’.

In conversation with Net-A-Porter’s PORTER magazine last year, she explained, “For a period of time after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity and a kind of mourning for losing your old life and who you were.”