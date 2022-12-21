Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shows off her incredible post-pregnancy physique

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley gave Instagram followers a fleeting glimpse of her last winter break on Tuesday — and it wasn’t anywhere near her childhood home in the southwest of England.

The Devon-born model and actress showed off her incredible post-pregnancy physique in a vibrant red bikini as she rocked 10-month-old daughter Isabella as she made the most of what looked like a tropical island getaway.

Further Instagram stories revealed swaying palm trees and sweeping coastal vistas as mum-of-two Rosie, 35, treated Isabella and son Jack, five – her eldest child – to a scenic speedboat ride.

Looking good: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed off her post-pregnancy physique as she rocked 10-month-old daughter Isabella during a winter break on Tuesday

The fashion-forward star also spoke of her penchant for the finer things, including a stylish Prada hat worn over a loose-fitting Chanel shirt while once again showing off her toned figure in another skimpy two-piece suit.

Rosie later modeled a tasteful sundress in another selfie, this time opting for a black and white filter as she posed with Isabella in front of a full-length mirror.

The British star is raising Jack and Isabella with her fiancé, actor Jason Statham, 55.

Striking: Rosie later modeled a tasteful sundress in another selfie, this time opting for a black and white filter as she posed with Isabella in front of a full-length mirror

Lovely: The fashion-forward star also touched on her penchant for the finer things, including a classy Prada hat worn over a loose-fitting Chanel shirt and a skimpy two-piece bikini

The couple has been together since 2010 and announced their engagement in 2016, but previously admitted that they are in no rush to walk down the aisle until their kids are older.

Admitting that getting married is “not a big priority,” Rosie told the Economic times in 2018: ‘We look forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy.

“I think it will be fun to do it as the babies [Jack] grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.’

Strike a pose: Rosie shows off her Prada hat as she relaxes in a secret location

Model Mom: The British supermodel showed off her stunning looks when she posed for a selfie with the gorgeous Isabella

Rosie has previously described the “identity shift” she experienced after becoming a mother, which felt like “grieving the loss of” [her] old life’.

In conversation with Net-A-Porter’s PORTER magazine last year, she explained, “For a period of time after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity and a kind of mourning for losing your old life and who you were.”

Rosie continued the transition from model to mom, adding, “I just remember feeling like the rug was being pulled out from under me.”

“I had had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I pleased, being independent to some degree, being in control and then all of a sudden [something] that really anchored me in family life.”

That’s my boy: Son Jack, the model and actress’ eldest child with fiancé Jason Statham, also features in her latest series of social media updates

Making Memories: Jack and Isabella stood side by side admiring the view of the coast on their scenic speedboat

Rosie explained that she eventually “embraced” her new role and learned not to attach so much of her identity to how she looked.

She said, “If you’re a close person like me[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to recover.

“But I think once I got into the role, embraced it, everything relaxed a little bit. I started to feel this new sense of life.

“And now, in my thirties, I have so much confidence [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not doubt myself is stronger. I really feel that my life is much more rounded.’