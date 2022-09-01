Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looks stunning posing in a green swimsuit

<!–

She spent the summer on several European trips with her family, including trips to Greece and Ibiza.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked gorgeous as she shared a slew of summer snaps on her Instagram on Thursday with the caption, “Bye August.”

The 35-year-old model slipped into a bright green swimsuit for a moment while holding her daughter Isabella, six months, in her arms.

Beauty: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a green swimsuit with her six-month-old daughter Isabella, as she shared a slew of summer snaps

She wore huge sunglasses and pulled her blond locks back as she took the selfie with her little one looking away.

In another photo, she looked chic in a knitted cream sundress that showed off her tan, while Isabella looked sweet in a white baby growth.

Several photos showed her showing off a glimpse of her cleavage in a white and yellow patterned co-ord set as she posed outside her gorgeous villa.

Mom: In another instant she looked chic in a knitted cream sundress showing off her tan, while Isabella looked sweet in a white baby growth

Summer: Several photos showed her showing off a glimpse of her cleavage in a white and yellow patterned combo set as she posed in front of her beautiful villa

Her son Jack, five, was seen in another photo walking through the gardens of a luxury residence, while another image showed her husband Jason Statham, 55, in the sea.

Earlier this week Rosie shared more photos with her fans from her various family outings this summer.

In the snaps, she hisses in a range of designer swimsuits and even cuddles with her husband on a yacht.

She wore the same green swimsuit as in her most recent post.

Doting: In another sweet family photo, she held her daughter and looked stylish in a beach cover up

Model Looks: She showed off her toned and tanned legs in another photo while posing in the matching shorts and shirt

The model showed off her flawless tan as she relaxed in the sun and completed her holiday look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

In another image, the beauty entrepreneur showed off her slender figure in a pink two-piece from the same brand.

“Summer of love,” the post read.

Rosie and Jason share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella, six months, together.

Bliss: Another image showed her husband Jason Statham, 55, in the sea with their son Jack

Holiday: Her son Jack, five, seen in another photo walking through the gardens of a luxury home

Glam: She also shared a close-up of her outfit one night, where she wore a sparkly green dress and pink jacket