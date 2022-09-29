Rosie Huntington-Whiteley flashes her midriff in an all black ensemble
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley flashes her midriff in an all-black ensemble as she returns to London after attending the YSL show during Paris Fashion Week
She was one of the star-studded attendees at the Yves Saint Laurent show at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday.
And following her appearance at the glamorous event, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen returning to London on Friday afternoon as she left St Pancras Station.
Rosie, 35, looked quintessentially chic in a knitted black camisole top that flashed her midriff, teamed with baggy black sweatpants.
Blightly bound! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was seen returning to London on Friday afternoon leaving St Pancras Station
Rosie kept her casual style in fashion, layering with a black blazer and adding a pair of white sneakers to complete the ensemble.
The mother of two wore her blonde hair in a chic bun and appeared to be makeup-free for a day of travel.
Rosie added a few classy shades to the look and listened to something through a pair of AirPods.
Stylish: Rosie, 35, looked quintessentially chic in a knitted black camisole top that flashed her midriff, teamed with baggy black sweatpants
Arrivals: Rosie kept her off-duty style on-trend, layering with a black blazer and adding a pair of white sneakers to complete the ensemble
Home time: Rosie added a few classy shades to the look and listened to something through a pair of AirPods
In addition to attending the YSL presentation, the model was seen with a host of other stars at the brand’s dinner on Wednesday evening.
Rosie was joined by model Hailey Bieber at dinner, while she was joined by Kate Moss and Jerry Hall on Tuesday night on the show.
While she was traveling, Rosie gave her followers insight into what she was up to.
Busy: In addition to attending the YSL presentation, the model was seen with a host of other stars at the brand’s dinner on Wednesday night
Glam: Rosie was joined by model Hailey Bieber at dinner, while she was joined by Kate Moss and Jerry Hall on Tuesday night’s show
Insight: While she was traveling, Rosie gave her followers insight into what she was up to
Helping hand! Rosie’s driver helped with her luggage
Rosie posted a mirrored selfie on Stories as she posed in the floor-length tuxedo dress she wore to the YSL dinner.
The dress had a slight slit on the leg, revealing her tinted pins.
In addition to attending the party, Rosie enjoyed some downtime as she got a massage and shared a photo with her fans.
Glam: Rosie posted a mirrored selfie on his Stories as she posed in the floor-length tuxedo dress she wore to the YSL dinner
And chill! Rosie lay back on a massage bed and shared a photo with fans