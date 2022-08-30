Rosie Huntington Whiteley departs the gym in Chelsea in an oversized sweatshirt and leggings

<!–

She enjoyed a European trip with her family this summer.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is back in reality after soaking up the sun in some lavish locations as she hit the gym in Chelsea, London on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old model looked effortlessly chic in an oversized light pink sweatshirt and slim-fitting black sports leggings.

The beauty opted for a pair of black trainers for her workout at the KX gym in Chelsea and was complemented by a pair of chunky gold stud earrings.

Rosie swept her long blond locks back into a ponytail to keep cool and left the health and fitness club in large dark sunglasses.

She carried her personal belongings in a black Louis Vuitton bag worth a staggering £4,700 while on her way to her car.

Rosie recently spoke about her desire to return to her native Devon, after living for years in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and fiancé Jason Statham — who share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella for five months — sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south west of England, and she admits part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFE she said: ‘I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of my time in LA, which is wonderful. I also spend a lot of time in other major cities. There may be the glamor and the fun to enjoy in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my native country, where the people are so nice and willing to smile willingly for no specific reason.

“The outside smells so fresh and I still love seeing the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and of course the horses. When I’m here and I really don’t like to be away for long, I find it all so relaxing and wonderful. It’s my home.’

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no rush to rush their wedding preparations.

When she welcomed their son Jack a year after her sweetheart got down on one knee, Rosie told ET in 2018 that the wedding wasn’t a “big priority.”

She said, ‘We are looking forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby is a little bigger and he can be involved in the wedding.”