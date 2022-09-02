Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cuts a stylish figure in a pair of beige cargos while shopping at Harrods

<!–

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cut a casual figure while shopping at Harrods in London on Friday.

The 35-year-old model looked stylish in beige cargo pants and a sleek black t-shirt, paired with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

She had a black handbag slung over her shoulder and carried several green Harrods bags out of the store to her private car.

Rosie opted for a natural blush makeup look with a nude lip as her long blonde locks blew in the wind.

It comes after spending the summer on several European trips with her family, including trips to Ibiza and Greece.

Rosie recently spoke about her desire to return to her native Devon, after living for years in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and fiancé Jason Statham — who share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella for five months — sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south west of England, and she admits part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFE she said: ‘I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of my time in LA, which is wonderful. I also spend a lot of time in other major cities. There may be the glamor and the fun to enjoy in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my native country, where the people are so nice and willing to smile willingly for no specific reason.

“The outside smells so fresh and I still love seeing the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and of course the horses. When I’m here and I really don’t like to be away for long, I find it all so relaxing and wonderful. It’s my home.’

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no rush to rush their wedding preparations.

When she welcomed their son Jack a year after her sweetheart got down on one knee, Rosie told ET in 2018 that the wedding wasn’t a “big priority.”

She said, ‘We are looking forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby is a little bigger and he can be involved in the wedding.”