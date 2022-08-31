Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cuts a chic figure with her fiancé Jason Statham at a London Jazz club 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

They recently returned home after enjoying a European trip with their children.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and her fiancé Jason Statham had a kid-free date night when they went to London’s iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club on Wednesday.

The model, 35, cut a chic figure while the actor, 55, opted for a low-key look as they left An Audience with Goldie.

Date night: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 35, and her fiancé Jason Statham, 55, had a kid-free night as they hopped into London’s iconic Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club on Wednesday

Rosie looked radiant as ever in a ribbed navy blue dress and a white blazer draped over her shoulders.

She pulled her long blonde locks back into a sleek, low bun and increased her length with a pair of heeled sandals.

Meanwhile, Jason wore a green Nike cap with a plain white T-shirt and black jeans with some casual sneakers.

Out and about: The model cut a chic figure while the actor opted for a low-key look when they departed from An Audience with Goldie

Chic: Rosie looked radiant as ever in a ribbed navy blue dress and cream blazer that she wore draped over her shoulders

Their outing comes as Rosie opened their holiday album and shared a series of photos with her fans on Tuesday.

In the snaps, she hisses in a range of designer swimsuits that have even been cherished on a yacht with her husband.

In one image, Rosie looks sensational in a £155 blue crinkle swimsuit from Hunza G.

Couple: Meanwhile, Jason wore a green Nike cap with a plain white T-shirt and black jeans

Relaxed: he added some casual trainers and a fleece jacket

Show: BAFTA and Emmy Award winning composer Goldie greeted fans outside

With pleasure: Goldie AKA Clifford Price appeared to be having the time of his life after playing at the iconic London Jazz club

The model showed off her flawless tan as she relaxed in the sun and completed her holiday look with tortoiseshell sunglasses.

In another image, the beauty entrepreneur showed off her slender figure in a pink two-piece from the same brand.

“Summer of love,” the post read.

Rosie and Jason share five-year-old son Jack and daughter Isabella, six months, together.