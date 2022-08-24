Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cuts a chic figure in a white mesh dress during a family trip to Greece

<!–

She is enjoying a European trip with her family this month.

And Rosie Huntington-Whiteley cut a very chic figure in a white mesh dress on Tuesday as she joined her fiancé Jason Statham and son Jack, five, on the Greek island of Schinoussa.

The 35-year-old model covered her bikini-clad figure in the longline as she and her loved ones dined at Schinoussa’s Nikolas Restaurant.

Rosie completed her holiday look with dark sunglasses, white sandals and gold earrings, while stashing her essentials in a lilac clutch.

The beauty swept her blonde locks into a loose bun and appeared to be going makeup-free, with Rosie looking radiant while in love with her little boy, donning a cute white outfit.

Meanwhile, Jason, 55, cut a very casual figure in a white T-shirt, black shorts and flip flops, while the actor completed his look with a drawstring hat.

Rosie recently spoke about her desire to return to her native Devon, after living for years in the celebrity enclave of Malibu, California.

She and Jason – who share five-month-old son Jack and daughter Isabella – sold their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million to move to the Chelsea neighborhood of London.

Rosie was born in the Devon town of Plymouth before moving to the market town of Tavistock, also in the south west of England, and she admits part of the world is still her favourite.

In an interview with Great British LIFEshe said, “I’m a country girl at heart…

“I spend a lot of my time in LA, which is wonderful. I also spend a lot of time in other major cities. There may be the glamor and the fun to enjoy in a city, but the real beauty is in the countryside and especially in my homeland where the people are so nice and willing to smile willingly for no specific reason.

“The outside smells so fresh and I still love seeing the sheep, the pigs, the ducks, chickens and of course the horses. When I’m here and I really don’t like being away for long, I find it all so relaxing and wonderful. It’s my home.’

Despite being engaged since 2016, Rosie and Jason are in no rush to rush their wedding preparations.

They welcomed their son, Jack, a year after her beau got down on one knee, Rosie said ET in 2018 that the wedding was not a “big priority.”

She said, ‘We are looking forward to that time. It’s not a big priority for us either; we are so happy. I think it will be fun to do it when the baby is a little bigger and he can be involved in the wedding.”