Rosemary oil for hair: The secret to treating dry locks fast and making it shine

Women have thrust the humble rosemary oil into the spotlight on TikTok, where it’s been branded a ‘miracle growth serum’ for tired hair.

And unlike many online beauty hacks, this one actually gets the thumbs up from experts who agree it will help make your locks ‘silkier and thicker than ever’.

While most people who have fallen for the trend have chosen to give it a chance Nicole Vitulli been using it for years.

Rosemary oil is the latest TikTok craze — but some people, including Nicole Vitulli, have been using it for years

The beauty guru has been using an oil-infused shampoo for five years and loves the idea of ​​being ‘ahead of the curve’.

“When rosemary oil is the new thing for hair growth and health, but you’ve been using shampoo infused with it for years,” she wrote on an Instagram feed.

In the video, the 31-year-old woman from The Bronx, NY, flipped her hair around to show off her healthy shine.

And her followers were impressed – saying her tresses ‘look like a hair advert’.

‘We will always be one step ahead when it comes to the most innovative ingredients and science. Catch us if you can,” she said.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Nicole said that while she doesn’t use rosemary oil alone, as the TikTok trend dictates, it is the main ingredient in her shampoo.

‘I use Monat intense repair shampoo. So the other two main ingredients are rejuviniqe oil and capixyl. The three ingredients work really well together to promote growth and healthy hair.

“Rosemary has anti-inflammatory properties and can improve circulation, which can help with growth,” she said.

Known as the Beauty Concierge, Nicole says the rosemary oil promotes growth

She showed before and after pictures of her hair – showing how well the ‘miracle’ ingredient has worked for her

The ‘Rosemary trick’ can work quickly, but some people may need to use it for some time before they see a huge change.

“If you really want to change your hair, it’s going to take some time, patience and consistency,” she said, sharing before and after photos showing the improvement in her own hair.

Most of the TikTok hacks involve mixing rosemary oil with a carrier oil, like argon oil, and applying directly to your scalp.

Tips include massaging the oil into your scalp, applying it at least 20 minutes before you shower, and even leaving it on overnight.

Rosemary oil ‘targets’ the hair follicle rather than the hair shaft, meaning it is suitable for all hair types, including colored hair.

And even though it’s a new hack on TikTok, using rosemary oil on hair has been tried and tested for 100s of years.