Roseanne Barr will star in Fox Nation comedy special FIVE YEARS after being fired by ABC

Roseanne Barr is set to return to the big screen after being dramatically fired by ABC for an allegedly racist tweet to an adviser to Barack Obama.

The 69-year-old will produce and star in A Roseanne Comedy Special – with ‘no subjects off limits -‘ on Fox Nation next year.

The one-hour comedy special will be her first in 16 years, according to the outlet.

“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with American audiences like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation.

‘Her ability to channel everyday challenges and find the humor in it all has earned her a passionate following of millions of dedicated fans.

Barr will join other celebrities hosting their own shows on the platform, including Sharon Osbourne in her four-part series set to be released on September 26.

The controversial TV star has not been on TV since she was fired from her hit show, Roseanne, after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American and advised Barack and Michelle Obama, looked like ‘the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes’ . had a baby.’

Barr later apologized for the tweet, saying she was in an ‘Ambien haze’

Barr has been afraid to put herself back in the public eye after her controversial tweet, she previously told DailyMail.com.

She was promptly fired by ABC after that and was effectively blacklisted by much of Hollywood.

At the time, Barr said she didn’t realize Jarrett was black and revealed she wrote the now-deleted post when she was in an Ambien haze.

“When it happened, it was like I thought I was going to lose my life,” she recalled. ‘It was devastating and horrible and also unprecedented that they would do that to me.’

Barr believes her continued support for President Donald Trump played into ABC’s decision to start her.

“All of Hollywood they hate him and they hate those of us who like him. There’s no way around it.

“So, yeah, I think they took me off because I liked him and I like him because I’m Jewish and he likes Israel,” Barr said matter-of-factly.

After sending the controversial tweet against Jarrett, she apologized ‘for making a bad joke’ about her politics and appearance.

‘I’m really sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste,’ she wrote.

Despite this, her post sparked a furious backlash with critics calling on ABC to cancel her show – which became the third highest rated US show after Sunday Night Football and This Is Us.

Roseanne’s show ran from 1988 to 2018 before she went off the air amid outraged people on Twitter

“We have decided to cancel her show,” announced Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment

Jarrett responded to Roseanne’s comments during a town hall on MSNBC called ‘Everyday Racism in America’ and said ABC made the right call by canceling her show.

“First and foremost, I think we have to make it a teaching moment,” she said.

‘I’m fine. I worry about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.

She also said that Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, had called her before announcing the cancellation.

“He wanted me to know before he announced that he was canceling the show,” she said, according to NBC News.

Iger also tweeted about the cancellation, saying: ‘There was only one thing to do here and it was the right thing.’