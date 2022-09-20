Roseanne Barr will star in Fox Nation comedy special FIVE YEARS after being fired by ABC
Roseanne Barr is set to return to the big screen after being dramatically fired by ABC for an allegedly racist tweet to an adviser to Barack Obama.
The 69-year-old will produce and star in A Roseanne Comedy Special – with ‘no subjects off limits -‘ on Fox Nation next year.
The one-hour comedy special will be her first in 16 years, according to the outlet.
“Roseanne is a comedy icon whose humor connects with American audiences like no other,” said Jason Klarman, president of Fox Nation.
‘Her ability to channel everyday challenges and find the humor in it all has earned her a passionate following of millions of dedicated fans.
Barr will join other celebrities hosting their own shows on the platform, including Sharon Osbourne in her four-part series set to be released on September 26.
The controversial TV star has not been on TV since she was fired from her hit show, Roseanne, after she tweeted that Valerie Jarrett, who is African-American and advised Barack and Michelle Obama, looked like ‘the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes’ . had a baby.’
Roseanne Barr, 69, to produce and star in A Roseanne Comedy Special, with ‘no topics off limits’ on Fox Nation in 2023
ABC canceled Roseanne Barr’s TV show just hours after the comedian posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett
Roseanne said Jarrett (right) looked like ‘the Muslim Brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes had a baby’ in 2018
Barr later apologized for the tweet, saying she was in an ‘Ambien haze’
Barr has been afraid to put herself back in the public eye after her controversial tweet, she previously told DailyMail.com.
She was promptly fired by ABC after that and was effectively blacklisted by much of Hollywood.
At the time, Barr said she didn’t realize Jarrett was black and revealed she wrote the now-deleted post when she was in an Ambien haze.
“When it happened, it was like I thought I was going to lose my life,” she recalled. ‘It was devastating and horrible and also unprecedented that they would do that to me.’
Barr believes her continued support for President Donald Trump played into ABC’s decision to start her.
“All of Hollywood they hate him and they hate those of us who like him. There’s no way around it.
“So, yeah, I think they took me off because I liked him and I like him because I’m Jewish and he likes Israel,” Barr said matter-of-factly.
After sending the controversial tweet against Jarrett, she apologized ‘for making a bad joke’ about her politics and appearance.
‘I’m really sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me – my joke was in bad taste,’ she wrote.
Despite this, her post sparked a furious backlash with critics calling on ABC to cancel her show – which became the third highest rated US show after Sunday Night Football and This Is Us.
Roseanne’s show ran from 1988 to 2018 before she went off the air amid outraged people on Twitter
Her show was canceled despite becoming the third highest rated US show after Sunday Night Football and This Is Us.
“We have decided to cancel her show,” announced Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment
Jarrett responded to Roseanne’s comments during a town hall on MSNBC called ‘Everyday Racism in America’ and said ABC made the right call by canceling her show.
“First and foremost, I think we have to make it a teaching moment,” she said.
‘I’m fine. I worry about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.
She also said that Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, which owns ABC, had called her before announcing the cancellation.
“He wanted me to know before he announced that he was canceling the show,” she said, according to NBC News.
Iger also tweeted about the cancellation, saying: ‘There was only one thing to do here and it was the right thing.’
ROSEANNE’S CONTROVERSIAL TWITTER OVER THE YEARS
While Roseanne Barr’s tweet about Valerie Jarrett was the last straw for ABC, the comedian has stirred controversy on Twitter for years.
Barr came under fire the same night the Roseanne revival premiered in April when she accused Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg of giving a ‘Nazi salute’.
Barr appeared to jump on the conspiracy theory that Hogg and other survivors of the horrific school shooting were Nazis.
Barr came under fire the same night the Roseanne revival premiered in April when she accused Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg of giving a ‘Nazi salute’.
Barr quickly took down the tweet, claiming she had seen a “doctored” photo of Hogg.
But Internet researchers found a hold of Barr’s original tweet, which revealed she was commenting on a photo of Hogg raising his fist at the March For Our Lives rally.
That same week, Barr also made headlines when she tweeted about a bizarre right-wing conspiracy theory that claimed Trump broke up a pedophile ring created by Democratic politicians.
Barr claimed that it was Trump who had freed “so many children held in thrall to pimps all over this world”.
In 2015, Barr made headlines after tweeting that she ‘hopes UC Davis goes nuclear’ after students voted to divest companies with ties to Israel
“He has broken up trading rings in high places everywhere. Notice it. I disagree with some things, but give him the benefit of the doubt-4 now,” she added.
The tweet was similar to when Barr revealed in 2015 that she believed the Pizzagate conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton ran a child sex ring at a pizza shop.
‘Americans! The reason #DEMOCRATS won’t endorse #Sessions is because he wants to impeach #HRC – & make arrests over PedoGate RT THIS!! WAKE UP!!’
Barr was slammed and mocked for the tweets. She later apologized for mentioning child trafficking, saying Twitter was ‘not the place for it’.
In 2015, Barr made headlines after tweeting that she ‘hopes all the Jews leave UC Davis and then it goes nuclear!’ after the students voted to divest from companies with ties to Israel
In 2012, the comedian came under fire after she spoke out against transgender bathroom rights
In 2012, the comedian came under fire after she spoke out against transgender bathroom rights.
‘Women don’t want your penises forced into their faces or into private bathrooms. Respect it,’ she wrote.
After the comedian’s latest Twitter controversies came to light, Walt Disney president Ben Sherwood responded that ‘you can’t control Roseanne Barr.’
‘Many who have tried have failed. She is the only one, he added.
But as Tuesday’s news proved, you can still cancel here.