Rose Byrne flaunts slender physique in blazer and bralette at Bros premiere

Australian actress Rose Byrne made a breathtaking arrival on Tuesday at the premiere of rom-com Bros. in New York City.

The Sydney-born star, 43, turned heads in a textured black blazer and bralette, which drew attention to her slender physique.

The stylish outfit offered a glimpse of her toned stomach and plunging neckline.

Her wavy dark brown hair was styled fresh and she completed her look with a layer of foundation and smoky eyeshadow.

She completed her look with high heels and a brown clutch.

The Two Hands star radiated elegance as she posed on the red carpet for a screening of Bros, the latest comedy from her longtime collaborator Nicholas Stoller.

The sighting comes after Rose and her husband Bobby Cannavale, 52, attended the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas earlier this year.

The couple, who have been together for 10 years and share two young sons, showed love at the premiere of the musical comedy Seriously Red, in which they both star.

Seriously Red is about a feisty redhead who says goodbye to her real estate career and becomes a full-time Dolly Parton impersonator.

The couple have kept notoriously private about their relationship over the years.

However, Rose revealed their plans to get married in an interview with Good weekend magazine in July last year.

She explained that they initially had plans to tie the knot, but their number one priority was to be parents to their sons – Rocco, six, and Rafa, four.