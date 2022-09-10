Rose Ayling-Ellis visits pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice’s family in Italy

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has left to meet the family of her former pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice in Italy after she reportedly split from her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold.

The EastEnders actress, 27, had been with her partner Sam for seven years, cheering her on when she lifted the glitter ball trophy with partner Giovanni last year.

She shone alongside Giovani and his sister Angela in her dance studio in Sicily, and was joined by Anton Du Beke from Striktly.

Meet-up: Strictly winner Rose Ayling-Ellis has left to meet the family of her former pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice in Italy after she reportedly split from her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold

Giovanni was reportedly filming for a new BBC1 travel show with Anton, 56, when Rose showed up to surprise the couple.

It comes after Rose reportedly split from her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold. According to The sunthe pair called it quits, with Sam leaning on Rose’s friend and CBeebies host Aimee Campbell-Nottage for support.

A friend told the publication: ‘Rose and Sam’s relationship is definitely over, it’s very amicable and they will remain good friends, but unfortunately there is no romantic future for them.

Split: The EastEnders actress, 27, had been with her partner Sam for seven years, cheering her on when she lifted the glitter ball trophy with partner Giovanni last year

Happy: She beamed next to Giovani and his sister Angela in her dance studio in Sicily, and was joined by Anton Du Beke from Striktly

They continued, “They spent a lot of time apart while Rose was on tour, which made an impact. It was hard for both of them, of course, but they’re sure it’s the right move—and Sam had a shoulder to cry on with their mutual friend Aimee.’

The source added that Rose has been throwing herself into her job as she has been inundated with offers after Striktly.

MailOnline has reached out to Rose representatives for comment.

It comes after it was recently reported that Rose’s friends have expressed doubts about the couple’s future due to their busy work schedules and said they are concerned the infamous Strictly curse will strike again.

Sad: Strictly winner Rose is reportedly separated from her long-term boyfriend Sam Arnold (pictured together)

Rose – who has kept her relationship fairly private over the years – vacationed in Barcelona on her own earlier this year.

A source told the publication: ‘Rose and Sam broke up, especially after she was so busy with work projects and in demand with new work opportunities.

“They still have a lot of love and respect for each other, but they are also still young and working on their lives.

Dancing queen: Rose made history as the first deaf entrant to Strictly Come Dancing last year (pictured with partner Giovanni after they won)

“Rose went to Barcelona alone to organize her thoughts and think about what she wanted. They have both grown as people since they first started dating.

“This is Rose’s moment and she is taking life by the horns, concentrating on her career and seizing every opportunity she can.”

The Strictly curse sees couples appearing on the show break up with their partners as a result of appearing on the program.