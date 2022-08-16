Rose Ayling-Ellis unveils first Barbie doll with hearing aids

She was the very first deaf Strictly Come Dancing contestant, EastEnders character and CBeebies bedtime host.

And now, Rose Ayling-Ellis has delivered another incredible feat for the deaf community as she stars in the first-ever Barbie doll campaign for the hearing impaired.

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, couldn’t help but smile as she posed next to the new versatile doll Rose, Barbie & Friends.

Rose looked fabulous in a purple form-fitting dress with a large collar and buttons.

She put her long locks into an extremely high ponytail that fell to one side of her face, revealing her hearing aid.

The star sported a glamorous blush-cheeked makeup palette, a smoky pink eyeshadow and a bold red lipstick.

The EastEnders actress held up a brunette doll who also sported a high ponytail that revealed the behind-the-ear hearing aid.

The Strictly Come Dancing champion, who learned British Sign Language (BSL) as a young child, said how “enthusiastic” she is about the campaign.

She said: ‘It is so important for children to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.

“When I was little, I drew hearing aids on my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I’m thrilled Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”

Barbie has diversified their range of dolls to celebrate a broader view of beauty, allowing children to play with more dolls that represent themselves in the diverse world.

The brand has released other new dolls from Ken doll with vitiligo, new doll with a prosthetic limb and doll with a wheelchair.

Barbie has also given children the choice of skin colors, eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types, disabilities and fashion their doll has.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, Inc. said: “The Barbie brand firmly believes in the power of representation.

“We are committed to continuing to introduce dolls with different skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity children see in the world around them.

“It is important for children to see themselves reflected in the product and to encourage playing with dolls that are not like them to help them understand and celebrate the importance of inclusion.”

According to Gov UK, there are 11 million people in the UK who are deaf or hard of hearing and the doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids has become highly sought after for children.

Leading educational audiologist and hard of hearing advocate Dr. Jen Richardson said: ‘I am honored to have worked with Mattel to create an accurate reflection of a doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids.

“As an educational audiologist with over 18 years of experience advocacy for the hearing impaired, it inspires those who see the hearing impaired reflected in a doll.

“I love that my young patients see and play with a doll that looks like them.”

Earlier this year, Rose shared her struggle to get sign language into a registered language and legal status in the UK.

The actress would also be in the running to receiving an MBE for her hard work in raising awareness for the deaf community.

A source told The Mirror: ‘She is now eligible for a gong for services to the deaf community, thanks to her ballroom win on the BBC’s Strictly.

“Her performances—including one with a silent section—increased sign language enrollments.”

They added: ‘Her success on Strictly shone a light on the deaf community in a way that exceeded everyone’s expectations.

“Not only did she raise awareness of the challenges deaf people face, she was a real inspiration to them, especially to young people. She really broke boundaries.’