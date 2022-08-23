Rose Ayling-Ellis sparks speculation she is joining Doctor Who cast as she teases new job

Rose Ayling-Ellis has sparked speculation that she’s joining Doctor Who as she spoke about her mysterious new job and followed new leader Ncuti Gatwa on social media.

The 27-year-old actress recently announced that she will be leaving her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders later this year after joining the show in 2020.

And she’s reportedly suggested she already has a new job, but hasn’t revealed any details about the project, saying people will find out more by the end of the month.

She teased her new job, Rose told me the mirror: ‘You will hear more at the end of this month. I can’t say anything.’

She has sparked speculation that the job is as a Doctor Who companion after she reportedly recently followed Ncuti, showrunner Russell T Davies and casting director Andy Pryor on Instagram.

Eager fans took to Twitter to comment on the rumors, saying they would be “very excited” to see Rose take part in the hugely popular sci-fi show.

One person wrote: ‘Doctor Who is one of my all-time favorite shows, and if Rose Ayling-Ellis turns out to be the new companion, I think I’d pass out with excitement!! Please let this be true!’

Another said: ‘Just like the rumor about Rose Ayling-Ellis #DoctorWho.’

A third wrote, “If Rose Ayling-Ellis is the new doctor, I’ll cry.”

A fourth commented: “I don’t just want Rose to play Ayling-Ellis in the new Doctor Who series, I want her to be in it.”

A fifth added: ‘Rose Ayling-Ellis for the next companion in #DoctorWho, please. #oostenders.’

MailOnline has contacted the BBC and Rose’s representatives for comment.

In May, Sex Education star Ncuti was revealed as the 14th Time Lord, as Jodie Whittaker will be leaving Doctor Who in the fall.

Rose said she was “enthusiastic and ready for new challenges” when she announced her departure from EastEnders earlier this month.

Rose was the first deaf actor to play a normally deaf character in EastEnders and was part of a number of major storylines, including the discovery that she is Mick’s daughter after he was abused as a child.

The actress will leave the soap series this fall and has already filmed her last scenes.

Rose said: ‘It was incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I’ve loved my time on the show and Frankie was such a great character to play but now feels like the right time for me to move on and I’m excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always cherish my time on the show and all the incredible people I’ve worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor over the past two years and gave me so many great memories.

“I’m excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a very important one that will catch on for a lot of people.’

Earlier this month, Rose shared a series of snaps from her time on EastEnders on her Instagram page, including photos from her first and last day on set.

Rose also posted a photo of the time the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall came to visit the Albert Square set, chatting with Camilla on set.

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, said: ‘I’ve only had the pleasure of working with Rose for a short time, but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not only as a phenomenal actor, but also as a great company member.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has starred in important stories such as discovering she is Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon be tackling the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

‘We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she is a true pioneer and we wish her the best of luck.’

Since raising her profile on Strictly, she has raised awareness of British Sign Language and has supported a private member bill that would give recognition to signing.

Although BSL was recognized as an independent language by the government in 2003, it does not enjoy legal protection.

She told The Big Issue: “When it becomes an official language, which we have been fighting all these years, it will be so emotional for us.

‘Due to the massive interest in BSL lately, many people don’t realize how much quarrels the deaf community has had.’

New move: Rose recently scored another feat for the deaf community by starring in the first-ever Barbie doll campaign for the hearing impaired

Rose also scored another feat for the deaf community by starring in the first-ever Barbie doll campaign with the hearing impaired.

The actress, who has been deaf since birth, posed next to new miscellaneous doll Rose, Barbie & Friends in a new promotional launch this month.

Rose, who learned British Sign Language (BSL) as a young child, said how “enthusiastic” she is about the campaign.

She said: ‘It is so important for children to see themselves represented in the toys they play with.

“When I was little, I drew hearing aids on my Barbie dolls to make them look like me, so I’m thrilled Mattel is releasing more dolls that encourage kids to celebrate and embrace their differences!”