Rose Ayling-Ellis says that her Strictly Come Dancing win last year has ‘changed deaf lives’

Rose Ayling-Ellis has said her Strictly win last year had increased the visibility of the deaf community in Britain.

The EastEnders favourite, 27, spoke ahead of the launch of the new series of the BBC dance show and got emotional about her entry into the competition.

The soon-to-be outgoing soap actress told OK!: “I really miss it. I loved dressing up and the hair and makeup every week. That was the most exciting thing.

The deaf star raised the profile of the disabled community by appearing on the BBC One show.

Champions! Rose Ayling-Ellis, 27, after winning this year’s series Strictly Come Dancing with Giovanni Pernice

She and professional partner Giovanni Pernice won a BAFTA for their dance to Clean Bandit’s Sympthony with a silent section to emphasize the deaf experience.

When she accepted the award, Rose said, “I was so nervous. My knees trembled when it was announced.

“I was on stage and I was like, ‘Oh my god, that’s Olivia Colman!’

‘Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones were also there and Suranne looked straight at me as I gave my speech and looked emotional. I thought, ‘Oh my God, they’re listening to me. This is amazing!’

Many moons ago! Rose shared a photo from her first day playing her character Frankie

Her triumph in the dance show led to the recognition of British Sign Language as an official language in the UK.

Rose added: “When you’re in Strict, you’re in a bubble and you don’t really see what’s going on in the outside world.

“When I was done and I went out again to see the deaf community, they said more people had thanked them and more people were signing now.”

Rose will leave her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders later this year after joining the show in 2020.

Quit: The show’s first deaf actress bows as Frankie Lewis after her Strict success, saying her exit storyline will be a ‘major one’

Rose was the first deaf actor to play a normally deaf character in EastEnders and was part of a number of major storylines, including the discovery that she is Mick’s daughter after he was abused as a child.

The actress is deflecting this fall and has already filmed her final scenes.

Rose said: ‘It was incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I’ve loved my time on the show and Frankie was such a great character to play but now feels like the right time for me to move on and I’m excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always cherish my time on the show and all the incredible people I’ve worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor over the past two years and gave me so many great memories.