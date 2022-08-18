Rose Ayling-Ellis QUITS EastEnders | Daily Mail Online

<!–

Rose Ayling-Ellis will leave her role as Frankie Lewis in EastEnders later this year after joining the show in 2020.

Rose was the first deaf actor to play a normally deaf character in EastEnders and was part of a number of major storylines, including the discovery that she is Mick’s daughter after he was abused as a child.

The actress is deflecting this fall and has already filmed her final scenes.

Rose said: ‘It was incredibly special to be EastEnders’ first regular deaf actor. I’ve loved my time on the show and Frankie was such a great character to play but now feels like the right time for me to move on and I’m excited and ready for new challenges.

“I will always cherish my time on the show and all the incredible people I’ve worked with, who have supported my growth as an actor over the past two years and gave me so many great memories.

“I’m excited for viewers to see Frankie’s exit storyline; I think it’s a very important one that will catch on for a lot of people.’

It was first reported that Rose could be leaving the show in December following her Strictly win.

Chris Clenshaw, executive producer, said: ‘I’ve only had the pleasure of working with Rose for a short time, but she has always been an incredible asset to EastEnders; not only as a phenomenal actor, but also as a great company member.

“As part of the Carter family, Rose has starred in important stories, such as discovering she is Mick Carter’s daughter as a result of child abuse; and she will soon be tackling the important issue highlighting women’s safety on the streets.

‘We at EastEnders are incredibly proud of everything Rose has achieved – she is a true pioneer and we wish her the best of luck.’