Rose Ayling-Ellis calls for more diversity and pens new comedy about deaf women dating

Rose Ayling-Ellis responded to the lack of diversity on TV when she revealed she is developing a new comedy-drama about deaf women dating in London.

The EastEnders actress, 27, has campaigned for the rights of people with disabilities after she rose to fame as the soap’s first full-time deaf actress and the first hard of hearing contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking about her experience at Edinburgh TV Festival, the actress revealed that she was “done with the symbolic deaf character” on screens and said more needs to be done to make TV accessible, such as making sure all shows have working subtitles.

She said, “My reality isn’t always fun. It’s no fun if my access is compromised,” she explained, with a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter on stage next to her.

“It’s not nice to realize that my presence is a sign. It’s no fun when my favorite TV shows don’t have subtitles.

“It’s no fun feeling frustrated and unheard of.”

Rose also reflected on some of the challenges she faced while working on acting projects, including the expectation that she would teach the rest of the cast BSL.

Iconic: The EastEnders actress, 27, has campaigned for the rights of people with disabilities after she rose to fame as the soap’s first full-time deaf actress (pictured in the show)

She also revealed that she would spend time explaining how to improve scripts to make them more accessible and authentic to a deaf person’s experience, but that her changes often remain outside the final version.

She said: “I’m constantly fighting to have my deaf identity represented, but eventually I feel like my voice isn’t being heard — I end up feeling torn.

“Torn between representing the deaf community and telling our story, but wanting to have a career with good working relationships.”

As for her view that captioning should be improved, she explained that not all channels are required to caption 100% of their shows and stated that media watchdog Ofcom has said that “regulatory decisions are made based on affordability and audience size, and sometimes technical problems’.

Dancing queen: Rose made history as the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, saying more needs to be done to make TV accessible (pictured with Giovanni Pernice)

She continued: “Whatever the future holds for me, I know one thing for sure: I’m done being the symbolic deaf character. I believe that diverse, rich and fascinating deaf stories are ready to go mainstream and that we can do this together.

“I don’t know if anyone is going to listen to me, or if this is getting lost in the hype.

“What I do know is that people with disabilities should not be responsible for curing non-disabled people of their ignorance.”

Rose’s powerful speech came when it was revealed she is developing a new comedy-drama that will give hearing-impaired actors a chance to shine.

The currently untitled comedy-drama follows a group of deaf women navigating the London dating world and is based on Rose’s own experiences.

Rose will star on the show and also help write the script.

She said Deadline: ‘This has not been discussed. We hear a lot about being feminine and how women appear on the dating scene, but being a deaf woman is a completely different experience. It will be fun to share that story.”

She further noted that she is surrounded by a diverse team during production, noting, “There are so many different people on the show and I can’t speak for their experiences, so I wanted a team that put it all together. I don’t exactly go to the countryside to write this for months.’