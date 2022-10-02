Rosario Dawson stuns at Below The Belt premiere with friend Nnamdi Okafor in LA

Rosario Dawson caught the eye in a colorful, flowy dress as she attended the special screening of the documentary, Below The Belt, in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The Mandalorian actress, 43, was joined by her boyfriend and philanthropist, Nnamdi Okafor, who was also dressed to impress.

Other celebrities walked the red carpet for the film’s Directors Guild of America premiere, including Jamie Foxx, his daughter Corinne Foxx, and Hailey Bieber’s older sister, Alaia Baldwin.

Stunning: Rosario Dawson, 43, caught the eye in a colorful dress as she attended the Below The Belt screening in Los Angeles on Saturday night

The talented actress chose a dress with a triangular pattern that fell to the floor.

The long-sleeved dress featured shades of green, light blue, and indigo. A black and white belt of the same cotton material was tied to accentuate her waist.

To accentuate her glamorous look for the evening, Rosario added a pair of long black dangling earrings. She also added an assortment of stylish rings.

The beauty appeared to be in a good mood as she paused for a short photo shoot before the screening of the film.

Have fun: The talented actress smiled as she stopped for a short photo shoot before the screening of Below The Belt

Cute! The star was accompanied to the premiere with her boyfriend, Nnamdi Okafor, who was also dressed to perfection.

The Dopesick star also posed for some loving snaps with her boyfriend, Nnamdi, who is both a philanthropist and a poet.

He put on a pair of black dress pants which he combined with a black shirt. He added a tweed jacket to top off his overall ensemble.

The couple were first linked earlier this year in April, shortly after Rosario was confirmed to have ended her relationship with Senator Cory Booker in February.

Below The Belt is a documentary that focuses on women suffering from the medical condition known as endometriosis and their journey to find answers on how to get better, even though there is no known cure.

Audience: The Dopesick actress has shared a few photos and videos of her relationship with the poet on her Instagram main page

Happy: Rosario and her beau first linked up earlier this year in April, shortly after the actress split from Senator Cory Booker in February

Special role: The actress was an executive producer for the documentary Below The Belt

According to the Mayo ClinicEndometriosis is a condition that affects one in ten women worldwide and is ultimately caused when tissue grows outside the uterus.

Symptoms range from severe pain and in other cases can cause infertility. Rosario served as one of the executive producers for the documentary.

Director Shannon Cohn, who also suffers from the painful condition, opened up to… Forbes about the movie.

She also weighed in on the executive producers participating in the project. “We are honored to partner with these incredible executive producers to amplify the stories and give a voice to millions of people living with endometriosis,” she said.

Father-daughter duo: Corinne Foxx, and her father, Jamie Foxx, attended the special screening together on Saturday night

Key part: Corinne was also an executive producer and helped bring the project to life

Talented: The beauty has followed in her father’s footsteps and has starred in multiple projects such as the Dollface series

“When we asked every Executive Producer to collaborate, they were enthusiastic and supportive. They know very well that it is past time for endometriosis to get the attention it deserves.’

Other executive producers for Below The Belt included Hillary Clinton and Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx.

The father-daughter duo also made a stylish appearance on the red carpet together.

Corinne radiated business chic in tan trousers and a matching blazer. She added a dark brown top that she tucked into the waist of her pants.

Fashionable couple: Rosario and Corinne took the time to pose together for some photos before the special premiere

Group photo: Rosario, her mother Isabel Celeste (far right), Jamie and his daughter Corinne, all posed together for a memorable photo

A pair of fashionable brown boots completed her overall ensemble for the star-studded event.

The Django Unchained actor kept his look comfortable and casual at night, wearing classic blue jeans and a flannel shirt. He put a cream cowboy hat on his head.

Rosario took the time to pose for some stylish snaps with Corinne and her dad, Jamie.

Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s older sister, was also in attendance. She wore a sleeveless white blouse and white capri pants fastened with a thin black belt at the waist.

Another special guest accompanying Rosario was her mother, Isabel Celeste.

Beautiful: Alaia Baldwin, Hailey Bieber’s older sister, also attended the Below The Belt screening in Los Angeles

She posed in a group photo with Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne. Like her stylish daughter, Isabel wore an ensemble consisting of the same triangular pattern and material.

In addition to serving as an executive producer behind the scenes, Rosario has worked on both the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian and the Hulu miniseries, Dopesick.

The critically acclaimed drama has been nominated for a number of awards and accolades, including Golden Globes and Emmy Awards. At the 2022 Emmys held in September last month, Michael Keaton was honored with a Lead Actor Emmy for his role in Dopesick.