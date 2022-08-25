Rosario Dawson exudes elegance as she arrives to the Los Angeles premiere of Clerks III

Rosario Dawson attended the premiere of Clerks III in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The 43-year-old actress, who also plays Becky Scott in the upcoming feature film, made a big impression as she rocked a striking dress during the event.

Numerous other performers, many of whom were involved in the production of the comedy film, also attended the event.

Dawson wore a gorgeous patterned lime green dress as he spent time at the event.

The Kids actress’ outfit had a significant bottom section that dragged across the carpet.

The artist added a bit of glamor to her look for the evening with a set of sparkly earrings and her gorgeous brunette locks were cropped short.

She also posed for a photo with the film’s director, Kevin Smith, as well as the stars, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson.

The 52-year-old filmmaker chose to wear a gray patterned jacket and matching vest atop a black t-shirt paired with shorts and a set of loafers.

O’Halloran wore a dark gray jacket and patterned shirt that contrasted with a set of black trousers and matching shoes.

Diana Devlin opted for a jet black blouse that contrasted with tight white pants.

Anderson rocked a set of Nike sneakers that stood out against his relatively formal attire, while his wife, Barbara Jacques, wore a pretty floral-patterned dress.

Jason Mewes stood out as he wore a pale pink suit with matching pants at the event.

The artist’s wife, Jordan Monsanto, chose a dark green dress for the premiere.

Danny Trejo looked sharp in a deep blue suit jacket as he posed for a few photos.

Notably, the Machete star pressed a kiss on Mewes’ cheek, much to the actor’s amusement.

Kate Micucci stood out wearing a patterned dress and a pair of studded leather shoes during her red carpet time.

Yi Zhou made a big impression at the event when she contrasted a bright orange button-up shirt with a gold skirt.

Monica Mamudi donned a striking bright pink sleeveless jumpsuit and was decorated with various jewelry.

Jessica Kiper rocked a pale pink dress that was accentuated by a pair of stark white platform shoes.

Marc Bernardin looked sharp in a dark gray jacket and matching trousers at the film’s premiere.

Clerks III serves as a sequel to the original two films, which were released in 1994 and 2006, respectively.

The film revolves around old friends Randal Graves and Dante Hicks, who make a film that focuses on their time in a supermarket.

In addition to the stars of the film, artists such as Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ben Affleck will make an appearance.

Clerks III will be widely released in the United States on September 13.