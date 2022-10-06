Rosalia unhappy with fans after being hit in the face by bouquet of flowers duing US tour

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Spanish pop star Rosalia has urged fans to be more careful when throwing flowers on stage after the singer was stabbed in the face by a bouquet during her live show.

The singer-songwriter was left speechless after the incident interrupted her magical moment when she was cheered by concert-goers at the end of a song.

She recovered quickly enough and kept her composure after the flower incident. She smiled at the crowd and fired an imaginary bow and arrow at the unknown flower-thrower.

Rosalia photographed one night after the bouquet debacle at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Tuesday, October 4

The 30-year-old Catalan, now an internationally known recording artist after collecting ten number one singles in her home country, later took to Twitter with a message to her followers.

She said, “Please don’t throw things on the stage.”

PORFAVOR NO TIREIS COSAS AL ESCENARIO Y SI SOIS TAN MOTOMAMIS QUE LAS TIRAIS IGUALMENTE PUES TIRARLAS EN EL LADO OPUESTO AL KE YO ESTÉ🤍🙂🙂🙂

Gracias — ROSAL Í A (@rosalia) October 3, 2022

Alluding to the name of studio album Motomami, which roughly translates as ‘biker chick’ in English, the beautiful brunette added: “If you’re so Motomamis that you still throw them, make sure you watch them. throws the other side from where I’m standing.”

She ended her tweet in Spanish with an emoticon with a slightly smiling face, showing that she wanted her plea to be taken seriously.

The Spanish pop star was punched in the face by a bunch of flowers during her tour show in San Diego, California on Monday

The incident happened in San Diego while she was performing as part of the US leg of her ongoing Motomami World Tour.

She will be on stage for two nights in the Californian town of Inglewood starting tomorrow.

While in Mexico in August, fans threw dolls called Simi dolls, the mascot of a nationwide pharmacy chain.

The tradition is one way many music lovers welcome their favorite artists to the country.

Lady Gaga was punched in the face by one of the dolls earlier this year when she performed on stage in the Canadian city of Toronto.

The incident angered another fan who wrote alongside images of the moment the New York-born performer was hit in the face with the flying object while mid-song: “How do some fans think it’s okay. .. this is so dangerous and sad.