Rosalia stands out in a blue dress as she celebrates her birthday with beau Raw Alejandro in NYC

Rosalía enjoyed a night out with her love Raw Alejandro late Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

The Spanish singer-songwriter and 29-year-old Puerto Rican musician were spotted during her celebrations in New York City.

Rosalía kept the party going after performing in Manhattan’s Central Park as part of the Global Citizen festival.

The flamenco-inspired artist opted for a predominantly blue ensemble built around a shimmering blue satin mini dress with a ribbed pattern.

The fabric was loosely draped over another white layer, which had clear plastic bands, giving it the appearance of being weightless.

The raven-black beauty stuck to the blue theme with her striking hip-high denim boots in voluminous, ruffled material.

She also wore a dark jacket in one hand in case it got too cold for her striking ensemble.

She wore her shiny dark hair parted in the middle and thick curls that fell over her shoulders like a waterfall.

The musician wore an impeccably made-up face that highlighted her crimson lips.

Her friend Raw Alejandro wore a black suede jacket over a white ribbed sweater and acid wash jeans, which he held up with a white Prada belt.

His short dark hair was styled in points and had blue highlights.

The lovebirds made their relationship official on Instagram just under a year ago. They previously sparked dating rumors in August 2021, when they were spotted holding hands after dinner at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Rosalía’s birthday outing followed her high profile performance earlier the night before the Global Citizen festival.

The singer was dressed in a white ensemble that emphasized her curves.

The busy look included a sheer white top, which she topped with a metal frame and a ruffled white bodice tied around her waist.

The skirt had a cut-out exposing one thigh, and a high slit that showed her tight legs on the other side.

Although Rosalía sang mainly for the performance, she also played one of her tunes on a grand piano that had been driven onto the stage.

