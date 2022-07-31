Rosalía showcases her incredible figure in VERY skimpy hot pants as she shoots her latest video

Rosalía showed her incredible figure as she shot the video for her latest single Despecha on a sun-drenched beach in Mallorca on Saturday.

Hailing from a nearby Spanish town, the 28-year-old singing sensation caught the eye in a red bikini top that she paired with skimpy hot pants.

Rosalía flashed her toned abs while wearing the distressed shorts partially unzipped, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass figure.

Summer stunner: Rosalía, 28, showed off her incredible figure in a red bikini and VERY skimpy hot pants as she shot her latest video on the beach in Mallorca on Saturday

Slipping her feet into black slider sandals, the stunner showed off her intricate collection of body art that adorned both her toned thigh and ankle.

The hitmaker wore her auburn locks swept away from her pretty face as they appeared wet from a swim.

The singer opted for natural makeup and a matte lip and completed the look with a few shades on top of her head.

Amazing: Rosalia flashed her toned abs while wearing distressed shorts that were partially unzipped, accentuating her slim waist and hourglass figure

Stunning: Slipping her feet into black slider sandals, the stunner showcased her intricate collection of body art that adorned both her toned thigh and ankle

The camera crew followed the star as she made her way along the crowded beach past hundreds of tourists.

Later, the La Fama hitmaker was spotted practicing her dance moves in the parking lot before returning to the set.

It comes after Kim Kardashian cast the Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter in the first bilingual campaign for her SKIMS fashion series.

Mermaid: The hitmaker wore her auburn locks swept from her pretty face when they looked wet from swimming

Rosalía’s willingness to push the boundaries and experiment with her music and personal style has been a huge inspiration to me. This campaign is all about the energy and confidence she brings to the world,” said Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS, in a press release.

“I’m especially excited that she’s wearing pieces from our best-selling Cotton Collection – they’re classic, cool and breathable everyday essentials that everyone can feel good in.”

‘I love SKIMS. They are so comfortable and give me a very sexy feeling at the same time,” says Rosalía.

Dancing Queen: Later, La Fama’s hitmaker was spotted practicing her dance moves in the parking lot before returning to the set

Chatty: The singer opted for natural makeup and a matte lip and completed the look with a few shades on top of her head

“I’m so excited to finally have the chance to collaborate, especially in their Cotton Collection, my favorite.

The beauty shines in the first bilingual campaign, which means that all content will be distributed in both Spanish and English.

The line makes underwear, loungewear and shapewear.

New face: It comes after Kim Kardashian cast the Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter in the first bilingual campaign for her SKIMS fashion collection

With this campaign, SKIMS aims to strengthen its global presence and celebrate the undeniable influence Rosalía has on the industry, a shared press release.

Rosalía stars in the latest SKIMS campaign in which the “cultural force poses in several favorite styles of customers from the brand’s most tagged collection: the Cotton Collection,” the press release continues.

“Inspired by Rosalía’s international influence that transcends music and continues to grow in the fashion industry, this campaign aligns with popular culture and highlights the most relevant global female artist today,” it added.