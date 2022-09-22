Rory Burns seals Surrey’s glory in Championship-sealing romp at Micky Stewart Oval

Surrey 333 (Pope 136, Clark 55, Patterson 4-69) and 55 for 0 (Burns 30*, Patel 19*) beat Yorkshire 179 (Kohler-Cadmore 55, Law 4-31) and 208 (Lyth 46, Worrall 4-61) with ten wickets

Surrey County Cricket Club, County Champions again. A second title in four years, a fourth in the 2000s, a 21st in their long and storied history, was claimed in emphatic fashion with victory over Yorkshire by ten wickets.

This eighth win out of 13 in the 2022 season was partly a microcosm of their overall campaign: everyone pulling their weight with runs and wickets, and the odd significant contribution from the likes of Ollie Pope with 136, and Tom Lawes and Dan Worrall , who led the way with four wickets in the first and second innings respectively.

Victory by an innings looked on the cards as Yorkshire resumed day three at 89 for two in their follow-on innings, but the wait for victory, confirmed at 14.35, only served to underline the professional nature of an outfit that, in a schedule like no other, has called for 22 players this season without looking the poorer for it. As head coach in his first season, Gareth Batty deserves huge credit for ensuring everyone was able to fit in and excel without losing their sense of self.

Winning titles on home soil is always preferable, although doing so a round early – with a day to spare – meant the Division One trophy was still locked away at Lord’s. It will be back in their possession at the end of their last game against Lancashire at Emirates Old Trafford, and will be presented by their former chairman Richard Thompson, no less, in his new role as chief executive of the ECB.

That game may no longer be of consequence, but don’t call it a dead rubber. Surrey still have an unbeaten record to maintain.

Yet, as strange as it sounds, no one seemed to miss the golden cup here.

The last home game of the summer was already a week of celebration. The ground was renamed The Micky Stewart Oval to honor the legend following his 90th birthday and he was awarded the keys to the ground at tea on day two. During the innings break, before the winning runs were sought, news of Hampshire’s 77-run defeat to Kent filtered through to draw more through the gates, some of which only arrived after Burns fittingly smashed the final runs through midwicket to finish chase in 16 minutes and leave him with a rather spectacular 30 not out from 16. Why the rush, Rory? “I was getting thirsty,” he joked.

By 2.49pm Surrey players and coaching staff had reappeared at the ground, beers in hand, to salute the crowd. There’s also a little question about the team’s end-of-season dinner tonight. Trophy or not, they’ll be just fine.

Jordan Clark was a key contributor to Surrey’s title•Getty Images for Surrey CCC

This was always going to be more Surrey’s day than Yorkshire’s as the latter bounced back in their second innings at 89 for two, still trailing by 65. How emphatically it depended on what transpired in The Ageas Bowl, where runners-up Hampshire, who were already four-down in their chase, had 269 to spare to secure an unlikely victory over Kent. Nevertheless, the best starts came here as a spirited change of bowling brought the first of the last eight wickets needed.

Cameron Steel opened proceedings from the Vauxhall End to switch Worrall to the Pavilion End after the seamer bowled the latter over on day two. Steel’s final delivery – a googly – crept through Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s wicket, just as it did for Ben Mike’s in the first innings. The only difference was the lack of bounce, which drastically reduced Kohler-Cadmore’s chances of keeping it out.

With that we reverted to the usual opening duo of Kemar Roach and Worrall and the former should have had Adam Lyth for 37, only for Ryan Patel to fail to scoop a low chance to dive to his right from third slip. Roach channeled his anger to sustain a probing line to the left-hander and removed him 36 deliveries later with arguably the best ball of the morning: forcing the left-hander to play in front of middle-leg, then nipping the ball out of the seam to give Patel a much simpler chance to fix it.

It was the second breakthrough in three balls after Clark ended the over earlier by removing Will Fraine with a bit of extra lift that surprised the right-hander into playing on his own stumps. That took Clark’s season tally to 30, which, along with his 467 runs at 51.88, underlines how invaluable he has been to the balance of this XI since his arrival from Lancashire in 2018. Fittingly, he was awarded his county cap at the lunchtime interval.

Clark could have crossed over to 31 at that point. With Yorkshire trailing by 30, skipper Jonny Tattersall, top scorer in the first innings with an unbeaten 45, was reduced to three from Clark. Again, Patel was the slip fielder, although the legitimacy of the catch would probably have been questioned given how low it came.

Tattersall went on to a stubborn 21 but had the misfortune of being caught down the leg side by a delivery from Jamie Overton that looked too wide for trouble. At least he had got his team within four runs of Surrey’s total, a deficit which was wiped out with singles before Jordan Thompson drove Overton gloriously through backward point to put Yorkshire four ahead.

That lead was 17 (for six) by the end of the first session, at which point the more cynical types began to fear a difficult fourth-innings chase, even as an eighth-wicket stand of 63 between James Vince and James Fuller began to chips. away at the 169 still needed for victory further down south.

Two overs after the restart, Thompson had a bruise and a new helmet after Overton turned one up from the Pavilion End to hit him on the grid via his right forearm. And to add insult to injury, he was out four deliveries later when one from Worrall stayed low to put him on the shin in front of the off stump. At the same time, Vince struck out to deep midwicket for 73. This allowed those in the stands to focus their attention on what was in front of them.

A brisk 22 from five overs was nipped in the bud when Dom Bess was caught down the leg side off Roach for an industrious 43 before Mike’s brisk 14 was finished off by a nip-backer from Worrall with the lead on 52. And when Worrall bowled it ever-retired Ben Coad to give himself four for 61, Surrey’s task was simple – 55 for victory. And then, when Kent took the last Hampshire wicket to confirm a 77-run victory at the innings break, this 55 for the Championship.

The first over brought 16 of them: Burns guiding two fours to third man between second and third slip, before an imperious clip of the hips through square leg. A bungled charge led to four byes in the meantime, and in turn a carnival atmosphere arose in south London.

Amongst the cheers for boundaries was the odd laugh, especially when Tattersall, having given up keeping duties to Kohler-Cadmore, started with a head-high full toss which Patel trimmed for four of his own (six with no-ball). A heartier mood ensued as Burns pulled off a perfect reverse sweep for boundary No. 5 before the sixth confirmed the inevitable.