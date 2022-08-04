Rooney’s DC United blows its chance to climb out of the bottom of the Conference away to Charlotte

Wayne Rooney was unable to build on his winning return as DC United manager as his side were beaten 3-0 by Charlotte FC on Wednesday night.

An early own goal from defender Steve Birnbaum gave DC a poor start and two quick goals in the second half from Karol Swiderski and Quinn McNeil secured Charlotte’s victory.

It means DC remains last in the Eastern Conference, having won just two of their last 13.

Wayne Rooney – pictured after Sunday’s win over Orlando – lost his first game as DC United coach on Wednesday night

Rooney could only watch as his side lost 3-0 to Charlotte on Wednesday night

The home side dominated for most of the evening, leading 16-9 in shots as they avenged a 3-0 loss to DC in the expansion team’s first-ever game on February 26.

An early own goal that was bounced off American central defender Steve Birnbaum in the 13th minute.

Former DC United players Joseph Mora and Yordy Reyna were involved in the opening goal when they combined up the left wing and Mora curled a flying cross from the left into the penalty area.

Swiderski sent a hopeful header on goal that delivered an awkward deflection from a DC defender. Romo reacted well to save him, but palmed the ball straight to Birnbaum’s chest, which sent him deflection over the goal line.

As the game progressed, Charlotte would excel, shoot out and outplay their opponents everywhere and the scoreline would eventually suite.

Striker Karol Swiderski went on to become the first Charlotte player to score after hitting a rebound past the keeper after 64 minutes.

Charlotte players McKenzie Gaines and Quinn McNeil celebrate DC United’s own goal

Rooney previously played for DC and can be seen in action here in the 2018 playoffs

Midfielder Quinn McNeil would finish the game in just three minutes to extend the lead to 3-0.

Rooney, who has now played two games for DC United, played for the team from 2018-2020.

He is now 1-1 in his new job after a stint with Derby County, and his team remains last in the MLS Eastern Conference with a terrible record of 6-3-13 and just 21 points.

United are two points behind FC Toronto, even though they still have a game in hand.